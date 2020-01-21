The Debate
India News
Opinions
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
World News
Technology News
Initiatives
The Debate
India News
Opinions
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
World News
Technology News
Initiatives

Kangana Ranaut Versus Tara Sutaria - Who Wore The Brocade Ensemble Better?

Bollywood News

Not only Kangana Ranaut, but Tara Sutaria is known forher impeachable sense of style and fashion. Check out the outfits here!

Written By Chitra Jain | Mumbai | Updated On:
Kangana Ranaut

Celebrities have to dress according to the occasion, as they are constantly under the scrutiny of the paparazzi and the fashion police, many often end up choosing something similar to other celebrities that they have had worn in the past. Recently, Kangana Ranaut and Tara Sutaria donned similar outfits. The outfit is a Raw Mango brocade print dress that the twio actors donned for separate occasions.

Also read | Kangana Ranaut Did Not Initially Fit Into Her Cannes Dress; Calls It A 'Panga' Moment

Kangana Ranaut Vs Tara Sutaria; who wore the brocade ensemble better?

Tara Sutaria is known for her impeachable sense of style. She picked up a brocade salwar suit from the brand  Raw Mango a few months ago. Her outfit had a heavy bordered dupatta and the navy blue outfit of Tara Sutaria had a floral brocade print in gold.

She complimented her brocade outfit with matching coloured pants that were cropped till her ankles. Her dupatta complimented the look of her outfit and featured a scalloped hem. Tara Sutaria further enhanced the brocade look with a heavy silver neckpiece and simple black pumps. Her hair looked really beautiful and was styled into flowing curls.

Also read | Kangana Ranaut Feels That Filmmakers Are Not Valued Enough In The Industry. Here's Why

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by TARA💫 (@tarasutaria) on

Image courtesy: @tarasutaria

In the intervening time, Kangana Ranaut also chose the dress in the print that Tara Sutaria has picked. Kangana’s outfit was also from Raw Mango. But, Kangana Ranaut picked for an energetic yellow salwar suit and covered it with silk brocade that had the same print as Tara Sutaria’s outfit, but styled it differently. 

Also read | Tara Sutaria Looks Divine In These White Outfits, See Pictures

Kangana Ranaut styled her look with a silver neckpiece, a thick black belt that settled around her waist. She completed her brocade look with a pair of black Louboutin pumps. Kangana Ranaut's hair was styled in a sleek, poker-straight manner to compliment her ornate but glamorous look.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Kangana Ranaut (@team_kangana_ranaut) on

Image courtesy: @team_kangana_ranaut

Also read | Tara Sutaria Shares Warm Wishes As Hardik Pandya And Natasa Stankovic Get Engaged

 

 

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.

Published:
COMMENT
By 2030, 40% Indians will not have access to drinking water
SAVE WATER NOW
PEOPLE HAVE PLEDGED SO FAR

Related Stories

DO NOT MISS
SABARIMALA TEMPLE CLOSES AFTER A PEACEFUL PILGRIMAGE SEASON
PM MODI, NEPALESE COUNTERPART INAUGURATE CHECK POST AT JOGBANI-BIRATNAGAR
KEJRIWAL VS WHO AGAIN
BJP MLA OPPOSES MUMBAI 24X7
AAP TAUNTS BJP AFTER CANDIDATE LIST
LIFE INSURANCE FOR NRI IN INDIA