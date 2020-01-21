Kangana Ranaut Versus Tara Sutaria - Who Wore The Brocade Ensemble Better?

Celebrities have to dress according to the occasion, as they are constantly under the scrutiny of the paparazzi and the fashion police, many often end up choosing something similar to other celebrities that they have had worn in the past. Recently, Kangana Ranaut and Tara Sutaria donned similar outfits. The outfit is a Raw Mango brocade print dress that the twio actors donned for separate occasions.

Kangana Ranaut Vs Tara Sutaria; who wore the brocade ensemble better?

Tara Sutaria is known for her impeachable sense of style. She picked up a brocade salwar suit from the brand Raw Mango a few months ago. Her outfit had a heavy bordered dupatta and the navy blue outfit of Tara Sutaria had a floral brocade print in gold.

She complimented her brocade outfit with matching coloured pants that were cropped till her ankles. Her dupatta complimented the look of her outfit and featured a scalloped hem. Tara Sutaria further enhanced the brocade look with a heavy silver neckpiece and simple black pumps. Her hair looked really beautiful and was styled into flowing curls.

Image courtesy: @tarasutaria

In the intervening time, Kangana Ranaut also chose the dress in the print that Tara Sutaria has picked. Kangana’s outfit was also from Raw Mango. But, Kangana Ranaut picked for an energetic yellow salwar suit and covered it with silk brocade that had the same print as Tara Sutaria’s outfit, but styled it differently.

Kangana Ranaut styled her look with a silver neckpiece, a thick black belt that settled around her waist. She completed her brocade look with a pair of black Louboutin pumps. Kangana Ranaut's hair was styled in a sleek, poker-straight manner to compliment her ornate but glamorous look.

Image courtesy: @team_kangana_ranaut

