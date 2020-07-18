Kangana Ranaut Seeks Blessings At Her Kul Devi Maa Ambika Temple In Himachal

Kangana Ranaut’s team posted an update about the actor visiting the temple of her Kul Devi in Himachal Pradesh. The actor sought blessings of her Kul Devi Maa Ambika which is situated in the actor’s native village Mandi in Himachal Pradesh. In the picture, she could be seen wearing a suit and was sitting hand folded in front of the deity. Check out the post below.

Kangana Ranaut's post

#KanganaRanaut seeks blessings in the temple of her Kul Devi Maa Ambika, in her native village in Mandi, Himachal Pradesh today. pic.twitter.com/qQIh6hGLXb — Team Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) July 18, 2020

Fan reactions

As soon as the post went up, fans of the actor started reacting to it. Numerous fans of the actor wished her well and sent her love. Check out some of the fan reactions below.

Strong girl Kangana.... eki vaari he sab par ❤❤❤❤❤ — KHUSHI 👩‍💼(Virasim) (@Realkhushi1) July 18, 2020

Mata Rani Kripa banaye rakhe #KanganaRanaut par🙏🏻🙌🏻



Looking beautiful tho❤❤ — Pooja ( Justice for Sushant ) (@Beingrealbeing) July 18, 2020

Kangana on Sushant Singh Rajput's death

Kangana Ranaut has been an actor who has persistently called out the Bollywood industry for nepotism and how they treat outsiders. She even spoke about Sushant Singh Rajput's sudden demise and claiming that there are certain groups in the Bollywood industry who cannot see talented people succeeding. Kangana had raised some questions about his death and had shed light on the reality of the glamour world.

Kangana Ranaut reveals she was threatened for refusing to star in 'Sultan'

Kangana Ranaut in an exclusive interview with Republic Media Network's Editor-in-Chief Arnab Goswami spoke about the suicide case of Sushant Singh Rajput. She alleged that she was threatened by producer-director Aditya Chopra when she refused to work in Salman Khan-starrer Sultan. "When I said NO for Sultan, Aditya Chopra told me that he will never work with me," Kangana claimed. She further went on to say,

"The director came to my house and narrated the script. I had a meeting with Aditya Chopra... just so that I could express my apologies in person and he was fine at the time. But later a news piece came out saying 'Kangana said No to Sultan'. And then he messaged me, 'How dare you?! You say No to me'. And then he told me, 'You are finished'."

Kangana Ranaut in conversation with Republic World

On the work front

Kangana Ranaut was last seen in Panga which released in January 2020. The movie was about a woman who wants to resume her career in sports. But for that, she must fight against the norms of society and must prove her worth in the field as well.

Kangana Ranaut has several projects lined up her way. The actor will be seen in Thalaivi, a biopic on the life of a former chief minister of Tamil Nadu. The film has been directed by A. L. Vijay and produced by Shailesh R. Singh and will come out in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu languages. The release of the film had to be postponed due to the pandemic.

