When Kangana Ranaut Admitted She Broke Traffic Rules; Watch Throwback Video

Bollywood actor Kangana Ranaut is one star who doesn’t shy away from voicing her opinions. During the event Umang 2019, fans witnessed her revealing few hilarious secrets about herself. Kangana was seen playing ‘Never Have I Ever’ with host Maniesh Paul, who was seen asking her a few questions about her personal life. Here’s what she revealed:

When Kangana Ranaut didn’t follow traffic rules

The annual Mumbai Police celebration event Umang 2019 was star-studded & host Maniesh Paul was seen inviting Kangana Ranaut to join him on-stage for a game segment. The rules of ‘Never Have I Ever’ was slightly different, for every ‘yes’, the actor would get to eat chocolates. However, if her answer was ‘no’, she was supposed to drink bitter coffee shots.

When asked if he has ever broken traffic light, Kangana was seen eating chocolate, which meant that she had done it. The diva explained the incident saying that she was getting late to reach the airport. She added that there were only a few vehicles nearby and hence she decided to break the light. Kangana also guaranteed that nothing bad happened and no one around was harmed. Take a look at it here:

Along with this, the Manikarnika actor was also seen accepting that she has previously also stolen towels from hotel rooms which made everyone burst out in laughter. For the event, Kangana opted for a traditional avatar. Donning a saree, she heavily accessorised her look.

Kangana Ranaut’s professional front

On the work front, Kangana last featured in the sports drama film Panga. Directed by Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari, the film starred Jassi Gill, Neena Gupta, Richa Chadda in prominent roles. The plot of the film revolves around the jovial life of a kabaddi player.

After Panga, she is next going to star in a biographical movie Thalaivi which traces the life of the late politician and film actor J.Jayalalithaa. Helmed by A.L. Vijay, the movie portrays her journey of serving six terms as the Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu. The production of the film is on a standstill due to the outbreak of COVID-19. The shooting will resume after the situation subsides.

