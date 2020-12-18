Kangana Ranaut Shares Details About Her Character In 'Dhakaad' In New Post

Kangana Ranaut took to Twitter on Friday, December 18, to share a post regarding her upcoming film. The actor recently wrapped up shooting for the much-awaited film Thalaivi and has now begun practising for her role in the film Dhaakad. Along with the video, Ranaut also went on to reveal details about how she is prepping for the movie.

Kangana posted a video where she can be seen training for some action stunts. The actor is training for the same with the help of a trainer. Donning a printed dark green t-shirt and grey leggings, she completed the look with a high ponytail and light pink sports shoes. One can also notice the training equipment in the background.

Along with the video, the actor also revealed details about the movie. She wrote, “Action rehearsals for #Dhakaad going on the whole day in Manali”. She added that she is all set to “kick n punch into the world of Agent Agni, breaking bones and pulling out eye balls, probably my most favourite things to do, LOVE”. Take a look at the post below.

Action rehearsals for #Dhakaad going on whole day in Manali, as I swiftly leave the political world of Jaya Maa behind, kick n punch in to the world of Agent Agni, breaking bones and pulling out eye balls, probably my most favourite things to do, LOVE ❤️ pic.twitter.com/W6iuaAhC1m — Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) December 18, 2020

As soon as the actor shared the post online, fans could not resist commenting on the post. The tweet went on to receive likes, retweets, and comments on the post. Some of the users went on to comment with happy emojis. While some went on to comment with congratulatory messages. One of the users wrote, “God bless you”. While the other one said, “yay! All the besttt”. Take a look at the post below.

God bless you 🙏 — 🇮🇳Gaddaron ka BAAP🇮🇳 (@dhyan_manhas) December 18, 2020

Superb 💪💪💪 — Lakshmi (@Lakshmi26028479) December 18, 2020

So exicited for #dhaakad ❤❤❤ — cabita geeri (@geeri_cabita) December 18, 2020

Kangana Ranaut has declared that her 'most ambitious project' titled Thalaivi, based on the life of late actor-turned-politician J. Jayalalithaa has now 'wrapped up.' As the film came to an end, Kangana wrote a heart-wrenching note for her team and said that it was a 'lifetime privilege to work with the team. She also admitted that she had 'mixed emotions' as her time to say 'bye' to the film after falling in love with the character. The movie also stars Bhagyashree, Arvind Swamy, and Madhoo Shah in pivotal roles.

And it’s a wrap, today we successfully completed the filming of our most ambitious project Thalaivi- the revolutionary leader, rarely an actor finds a character that comes alive in flesh and blood and I fall in love so hard but now suddenly it’s time to say bye,mixed feelings❤️ pic.twitter.com/0tmrQ2ml3m — Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) December 12, 2020

