Kangana Ranaut Shares Stunning Photos From 'Bhai Ki Shaadi' To Bless The Newlyweds

After sharing a video of herself dancing with sister Rangoli Chandel at brother Aksht's Mehendi ceremony yesterday, Kangana Ranaut has now shared a streak of pictures with the bride and groom to welcome her sister-in-law into her family. The Queen actor also sought blessings from fans for his newly-wed brother and his bride Ritu as they commence a new chapter of their lives. Earlier today, Kangana took to her Twitter handle to give everyone a sneak-peek into her 'Bhai Ki Shaadi'.

Kangana Ranaut's images from brother's wedding

Earlier this morning, i.e. November 12, 2020, wedding pictures of Kangana Ranaut's brother Aksht and sister-in-law Ritu started doing rounds on social media ever since they were shared by the actor on her Twitter handle. In the pictures shared by her, the Manikarnika actor looked nothing less than gorgeous in a heavily-embellished purple silk quarter sleeve choli paired with a brilliant-blue ghagra by designer Anuradha Vakil. She rounded off her outfit with opulent emerald jewellery by ace designer Sabyasachi. In terms of her hairdo, the 33-year-old opted for a low mid parted sleek bun and complemented it with real red roses.

Bhai ki shaadi 🌹 pic.twitter.com/SJGf3mKQWf — Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) November 12, 2020

Along with flashing her million-dollar smile at the camera in a bunch of photographs with the newly-weds, Kangana sought blessings for them from fans and congratulated them on their wedding. She tweeted writing, "Dear friends, bless my brother Aksht and his new bride Ritu, hope they find great companionship in this new phase of their lives (sic)". Furthermore, she also shared a candid picture with Aksht and Ritu to welcome the bride into their family as she wrote, "Welcome to our family Ritu".

Dear friends, bless my brother Aksht and his new bride Ritu, hope they find great companionship in this new phase of their lives 🌹 pic.twitter.com/50gECg5TOy — Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) November 12, 2020

Welcome to our family Ritu .... 🌹 pic.twitter.com/yvNCHCuTx5 — Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) November 12, 2020

Kangana Ranaut's family held Aksht and Ritu's grand wedding at The Leela Palace in Udaipur, Rajasthan. She also shared an adorable picture of the couple from their pre-wedding festivities wherein she drew a 'little galaxy' on her brother's hand, who she refers to as Bholu, with henna. Tweeting the picture on the micro-blogging platform, she wrote, "Little galaxy on my bholu’s hand is by me". Take a look:

Little galaxy on my bholu’s hand is by me ❤️❤️❤️ pic.twitter.com/56Clt1zssL — Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) November 11, 2020

