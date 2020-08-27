Sushant's Sister Backs Kangana’s Protection Demand Over Bollywood-narcotics Link Details

After investigations into foul play into Sushant Singh Rajput’s death, and the financial aspect as mentioned in the First Information Report, the narcotics angle into the case created further headlines. As prime accused Rhea Chakraborty’s text messages related to narcotics use got leaked, and the Bollywood link to it became a talking point, Kangana Ranaut opened up on some of the details involving the use of drugs at Bollywood parties. The actor stated that she was willing to help the Narcotics Control Bureau, provided she is given protection by the government.

Sushant’s sister Shweta Singh Kirti wrote that she was ‘proud’ about Kangana’s courageous statements. Shweta also tagged the Prime Minister to provide the actress security so that he could help in the investigation of the case.

Proud!! ðŸ™â¤ï¸ðŸ”± — shweta singh kirti (@shwetasinghkirt) August 26, 2020

Requesting @PMOIndia @narendramodi to look into providing security for Kangana @KanganaTeam so that she can help with the investigation of @narcoticsbureau. ðŸ™ https://t.co/sJmEiTBAdM — shweta singh kirti (@shwetasinghkirt) August 26, 2020

Kangana on Bollywood narcotics link

As the Enforcement Directorate reportedly submitted details of Rhea using and dealing in narcotics, Kangana claimed that her ‘mentor turned tormentor’ used to spike her drinks and sedate her. Later, when she became successful, she got invited to Bollywood parties, that she termed as ‘shocking and sinister world and drugs, debauchery and mafia.’ The Tanu Weds Manu star added that cocaine and MDMA were commonly used, and often given even without a person’s knowledge. She stated that in the movie Sanju, ‘exploitation of women, debauchery, drug abuse movie mafia’s underworld connections’ were all shown, but added that those in power got away with anything.

If narcotics Control Bureau enters Bullywood, many A listers will be behind bars, if blood tests are conducted many shocking revelations will happen. Hope @PMOIndia under swatchh Bharat mission cleanses the gutter called Bullywood. — Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) August 26, 2020

I was still a minor my mentor turned tormentor used to spike my drinks and sedate me to prevent me from going to cops, when I became successful and got entry in to the most famous film parties I was exposed to the most shocking and sinister world and drugs,debauchery and mafia. — Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) August 26, 2020

Most popular drug in the film industry is cocaine, it is used in almost all house parties it’s very expensive but in the beginning when you go to the houses of high and mighty it’s given free, MDMA crystals are mixed in water and at times passed on to you without your knowledge. — Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) August 26, 2020

I am more than willing to help @narcoticsbureau but I need protection from the centre government, I have not only risked my career but also my life, it is quiet evident Sushanth knew some dirty secrets that’s why he has been killed. — Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) August 26, 2020

As soon as the actress made the comment, her fans trended ‘Kangana ko suraksha’ do. Thanking fans for the support, Kangana then stated that she was willing to assist the NCB with the case, even tagging the Prime Minister’s Office, to seek protection for her statement.

Rhea’s narcotics link

As per sources, the ED, that is probing Rhea and others on money laundering charges, has submitted details of Rhea’s alleged use and deals involving purchase of drugs, to the CBI, that has now taken over the case. The ED had summoned talent manager Jaya Saha and questioned her for four hours. Sinha and Rhea’s texts about putting 'drops' of a substance into 'his' drink went viral.

The NCB is now set to probe 20 Bollywood stars and politicians allegedly associated with the case. The agency has lodged a case and are likely to summon Rhea first.

