After Queen, Manikarnika & Panga, Kangana Ranaut To Now Play Air Force Pilot In 'Tejas'

After giving a series of Box Office hits with heroic centric subjects such as Queen, Manikarnika and now Panga, the actress is all set to play the role of an Air Force Pilot in Tejas. Produced by Ronnie Screwvala with Sarveh Mewara as the director.

Confirming the news to a media publication, the actress stated that she has always wanted to play a soldier and has been fascinated with the Armed Forces since childhood.

Kangana dishes out more details

Praising the Jawans of our country, the Panga actress said, "I’ve never held back my emotions for our jawans and spoken openly about how strongly I feel about their heroism. They keep our country secure and our people safe. So I am very happy to be doing this film". Giving out details of her preparation, Ranaut said that she will undergo intensive training before the shoot starts and that the director of the film has decided to get professional trainers on board."

Informing social media users and audiences, Kangana's sister & Manager, Rangoli Chandel tweeted saying that the Life In A Metro actress will be seen in an action-packed, big-budget war film where she will be flying fighter planes.

Meanwhile, Ranaut's sports drama, Panga has finally hit the Box Office and is garnering positive reviews from critics and viewers. Well-known Trade analyst, Taran Adarsh too gave the film a whopping 3.5 rating inciting cine-goers to go watch the sports drama.

