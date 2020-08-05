PM Modi To Plant Parijat Sapling At Ayodhya Ram Mandir; Water Conservation On His Mind

As the nation gears up in anticipation of the Ram Mandir Bhumi Pujan in Ayodhya, the PM Modi has penned a blog post on his NaMo App revealing that he will plant a Parijat sapling within the temple premises.

Parijat, also known as India's night jasmine is considered to be a plant that is gifted from the heavens.

Mahant Rajkumar Das while speaking to news agency ANI revealed that Lord Krishna had presented one of the flowers of the sacred tree to his wife Rukmani, following which his other wife Satyabhama sulked. "So, Lord Krishna went to heaven and fought with Lord Indra and brought the entire tree down to Dwarka," said Mahant Rajkumar Das.

According to the blog post titled 'A Daughter, A Tree and A Teacher', PM Modi will be planting a sapling of Parijat employing a method commonly used for water conservation. An unglazed clay pot will be placed parallel to the roots of the plant which will be filled with water For about a week, the plant would not need to be watered. Water used to wash utensils can also be reused here. The pot will act as a natural drip irrigation vehicle.

The Prime Minister had earlier also spoken about how many villages in water-scarce regions such as Saurashtra used this method when it was impossible to find or spare water in parched areas.

Read: Moment Of Joy: Here's What Ayodhya Litigant Mahant Dharamdas Is Eyeing At The Bhumi Pujan

Here is the full blog post

I was delighted to learn that many of tweeeples liked mytweet regarding planting trees on birth of a daughter. Your interest in conserving ecology is welcome. Looking to your interest, I would like to share with you a tip to conserve our most precious resource viz. water while doing farming/gardening.

All you need to do is take an unglazed clay pot (matka) and place it underground, parallel to the roots of the plant or small trees. Fill it with water, cover it with the lid and cover the place. For about a week, you do not need to water the plant again. The pot will act as a natural drip irrigation vehicle. Please remember, you do not need to make holes in the matka. And if you wish to have a better result, then fill the pot with soiled water that is left out after washing of utensils. This method is already practised in some parts of Gujarat. Friends, such small acts can one day sum up into a great deed, if we make them a part of our various resolutions.

I am also reminded of another heart touching incident that someone narrated to me in his letter. This took place in a village somewhere in Veraval region of Saurashtra. He wrote about a unique experiment by a teacher of the school for growing trees. Since that it is a water scarce area, it was impossible to get water for trees. The teacher therefore asked the students to bring soiled water left out after washing of utensils at home. Each student would carry a bottle of soiled water from home daily. The students were then asked to water the plants with the soiled water. As days passed, the students and school officials had a lush green garden before themselves! Thus a teacher’s small initiative created a green island in a dry and barren area, that too with waste water. In the process, he also taught the kids to make friends with Mother Nature. I was quite touched with this; hope you too will.

Please share such tips and experiments for conserving ecology, let’s all do our bit.

Read: Ahead Of Ram Mandir Bhoomi Pujan; Here Is The Full Itinerary Of PM Modi In Ayodhya

Ram Mandir Bhumi Pujan

The foundation stone of the Ram Temple slated to be built in Ayodhya will be laid on August 5. Larsen & Toubro (L&T) which will construct the two-floor temple using Sompura Marbles - spanning 161ft in length, 140ft in width, and 128 ft in height, comprising of 5 domes.

Around 175 eminent guests are invited for the Bhumi Pujan of Ram Mandir including 135 saints belonging to various spiritual traditions. Some important citizens of Ayodhya have also been invited to the ceremony. The sacred soil from over 2000 holy places and water from more than 100 rivers has been brought for the Bhoomi Pujan. PM Modi, RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat, Ram Mandir trust chief Mahant Nritya Gopal Das, UP CM Yogi Adityanath, and UP Governor Anandiben Patel shall be present on the stage.

Read: IN PICTURES: Here's How Ram Mandir In Ayodhya Will Look Like After Completion

Read: These Are Acche Din: Baba Ramdev On Cloud 9; Eyes Ayodhya Ram Mandir 'as Grand As Vatican'