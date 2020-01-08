Kangana Ranaut's 'romantic Side' Reveals That She Has Never Been Out Of Love

Kangana Ranaut is considered as one of the most outspoken actors of Bollywood. She is an actor who has been doing mostly women-centric films and is unapologetically honest about women’s role in society.

She has been a part of several controversies in the past owing to her brutally honest nature. Read on to see what she feels about marriage and love.

Kangana Ranaut has a romantic side too

Kangana Ranaut is being seen actively promoting her upcoming film, Panga. The actor who is considered fearless and a feminist of the highest order revealed that she has a romantic side too.

Her upcoming film revolves around a middle-class mother and wife who aspires to join the national kabaddi team. The promos and trailers of the movie show that the husband of Kangana’s character stands like a wall in front of his family and society and supports his wife.

In recent interviews with media portals, the actor has revealed that she too has a romantic side and hopes to get married really soon. She further revealed that her perception regarding marriage has changed in recent times.

She credits her film’s director, Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari’s husband, Nitesh Tiwari for this. Kangana also spoke very fondly about the two as a married couple. She said that she was really impressed by how Nitesh always supports his wife and encourages her to grow better.

On her dream husband

Kangana Ranaut has always inspired her young fans to become more independent and strong. The Queen actor revealing her softer side told a media portal that she does not remember a time in life when she has been out of love.

The actor further added that she wants her husband to be more intelligent, good looking, and talented than her. She said that she dreams of getting married to a man who can support her in all aspects of life and encourages and challenges her to grow to her full potential.

Kangana Ranaut also said that though she has had bad experiences in the sphere of love, she has moved on and past them very quickly.

