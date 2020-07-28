Kangana Ranaut Slams Authorities Probing Sushant's Death; Questions 'why No Clue'

Sushant Singh Rajput’s death left the entire entertainment industry in a state of shock. His untimely demise sparked off the debate of nepotism in Bollywood. Several celebrities voiced their opinions about nepotism in Bollywood. Actor Kangana Ranaut is one of the celebrities who are talking about their views about Sushant’s death and Mumbai Police’s probe in Sushant Singh Rajput’s case. She recently took to her twitter handle and called out Mumbai police’s probe in the case. Here is what the actor had to say about it.

Kangana Ranaut slams Mumbai police's probe in Sushant Singh Rajput's case

Kangana Ranaut took to her Twitter handle and posted a screenshot of Sushant Singh Rajput’s old tweet. The tweet by Sushant Singh Rajput was posted five years ago. The tweet by Sushant read as, “It’s hard to trust someone, especially when the ones you trusted the most were the ones that betrayed you..!! #politicsofcinema” Sharing this tweet by Sushant Singh Rajput, Kangana slammed Mumbai police’s probe. In her tweet, Kangana Ranaut mentioned that Sushant’s social media pages and interviews are filled with his views about nepotism, betrayals, and bullying. She then questioned Mumbai police by saying that despite all this and recording 40 statements, they still have no clue about what happened to Sushant. Here is what Kangana Ranaut had to say about the Mumbai police’s probe in Sushant Singh Rajput’s case.

Kangana Ranaut's Twitter

Sushant’s social media pages and interviews are filled with talks about Nepotism, Betrayals and Bullying, yet after recording 40 statements @MumbaiPolice has no clue what happened to him? pic.twitter.com/ETqYSXqyXK — Team Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) July 28, 2020

Kangana Ranaut on nepotism and Sushant Singh Rajput's case

Kangana Ranaut recently spoke to Republic Media Network's Editor-in-Chief Arnab Goswami in an exclusive interview. During her interview, she said that she is ready to record her statement in Sushant Singh Rajput’s case. Talking about Sushant Singh Rajput's case, Kangana Ranaut said, “I am not saying that anyone wanted Sushant to die, but definitely doomed. These people are emotional vultures. They want to see people lynch themselves. Why is Mumbai Police not summoning — Aditya Chopra, Mahesh Bhatt, Karan Johar, Rajeev Masand? These 4 people. Why, because they are powerful? With this interview, I only have things to lose."

Sushant Singh Rajput’s case

Sushant Singh Rajput died at his Bandra house in Mumbai on June 14, 2020. No suicide note has been recovered from his house. Mumbai police are currently investigating Sushant Singh Rajput's case and have recorded statements of around 40 people related to Sushant and the case including Mahesh Bhatt, Aditya Chopra etc.

