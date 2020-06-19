Kangana Ranaut Blasts 'intellectual Journalists' For Dismantling Sushant's Mind; Watch

Kangana Ranaut has taken to Instagram and talked about how journalists and the film industry targeted Sushant Singh Rajput. In the video, Kangana Ranaut sheds light on blind items that have been written about Sushant Singh Rajput over the years. Kangana also points out how these stories might have been a major cause for Sushant taking such a major and allegedly committing suicide.

Kangana Ranaut talks about how Sushant’s fragile mind was dismantled

Sushant Singh Rajput's death has led to a huge debate about how Bollywood functions. Since Sushant’s death on June 14, 2020, many people and prominent personalities from the industry are blaming nepotism as a major cause for his death. The professional rivalry between the Kai Po Che actor and eminent personalities in the industry is also deemed as a major cause of his suicide.

But now, actor Kangana Ranaut has once again spoken about Rajput’s death in a new Instagram video. In this Instagram video, Kangana Ranaut has talked about blind items that have been published about Sushant Singh Rajput over the years. While explaining these blind items, Kangana said that these stories never add an actor’s name but describe them to match their appearance and background.

Also read | Rhea Chakraborty Was Asked To Stay Away From Sushant Singh Rajput's Funeral: Reports

In this video, Kangana Ranaut also mentioned Sushant’s father’s statement where he talked about how his son was a bit disturbed due to things happening in the film industry. Kangana also quoted Kai Po Che and Kedarnath director Abhishek Kapoor where he said how the industry systematically dismantled his mind. She also quoted Ankita Lokhande, Sushant's ex-girlfriend and said that Sushant could not deal with the amount of disrespect he received every day.

Kangana Ranaut then dived into how Sushant Singh Rajput was described in these blind items. In these articles, Kangana alleged that Sushant was described as a narcissist, someone who looks like a truck driver. In these blind items, it was also said that while being intoxicated at a party, Sushant Singh Rajput broke a glass bottle on a director’s head. She said that n a 2018 media portal’s blind item it was also written that Sushant raped one of his co-actors and was about to go to jail under the #MeToo movement.

Also read | Sushant Singh Rajput’s Death: Rhea Chakraborty Reveals Actor Refused To Take Medication?

While talking about these blind items, Kangana Ranaut also called out journalists who call themselves “intellectual” and said that these journalists mentally, emotionally, and psychologically lynch celebrities. While talking about this mental lynching, Kangana recalled how these journalists ganged up on her and boycotted her film. In the video, she also questioned the viewers if they ever see such articles being written about “nepo kids”. Watch Kangana Ranaut's entire video here.

Also read | Sushant Singh Rajput's Death And Other Actor's Demise That Shook The TV And Film Industry

Also read | Sushant Singh Rajput Terminated Contract With YRF, Urged Rhea Chakraborty To Follow?

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.