Kangana Ranaut Feels That Filmmakers Are Not Valued Enough In The Industry. Here's Why

Kangana Ranaut has established herself as one of the most influential actors of the Bollywood industry. The star is known to give some great films like Queen, Tannu Weds Mannu and its sequel. She is also popular for being one of the stars who never mince their words and speak what they want to.

Similarly, Kangana said that this is an actor’s industry and the people behind the camera are not valued enough. Kangana says she’s been through the transition on becoming a director from an actor by taking over the directorial reigns of her 2019 release, Manikarnika: The Queen Of Jhansi, and can now tell the kind of struggle there is in transitioning. But currently, she is back working on films as an actor. On the professional front, Kangana is busy with her upcoming drama, Panga. Read more to know about her upcoming film, Panga.

Kangana Ranaut's upcoming film, Panga

The makers of Panga have dropped the film’s trailer which features Kangana as the famous captain of India kabaddi team of 2010, Jaya Nigam. The story is based on the life of the kabaddi player and the trailer depicts the struggle of Jaya when she decided to give up her dreams in order to raise her son and look after the household. The viewers can see her journey from taking up a job at the railways to making a comeback in kabaddi at the age when all the players start planning their retirement. In the trailer, Kangana owns the character with her performance and look as she shines in every frame of the 3-minute long trailer. Neena Gupta will be seen playing the role of her mother and Richa Chadha as presumably, her friend that gives Jaya the utterly necessary support.

