Kangana Ranaut To Sonam Kapoor, Everybody Loves An Anamika Khanna Ensemble, Take A Look

Anamika Khanna is one of the leading fashion designers in India. She is known for giving a bold and beautiful twist to traditional Indian outfits and turning them into showstoppers. She is also a favourite among Bollywood celebs when it comes to stealing the spotlight.

Kangana Ranaut, Sonam Kapoor, Deepika Padukone, Anushka Sharma, and many others choose an Anamika Khanna ensemble for their important events and functions. Even the Ambanis donned Anamika Khanna's designer outfits for the recent marriages that took place in their family. Take a look at some of these stunning Anamika Khanna ensembles that these Bollywood celebs dazzled in.

Celebs and their fashion ties with Anamika Khanna

1. Kangana Ranaut

Kangana Ranaut is currently busy promoting her film Panga. But when it came to donning a stunning outfit for her Manikarnika Films’ studio’s puja, she chose an Anamika Khanna ensemble. She kept her makeup minimal and added a sparkly touch with a pair of golden jhumkas.

2. Sonam Kapoor

Just like Kangana Ranaut, Sonam Kapoor also seems to be a lover of Anamika Khanna and her stunning ensembles. Sonam chose this beautiful sari and paired it up with a maang tika and heavy jewellery during her Diwali celebrations. Take a look.

3. Sonakshi Sinha

Sonakshi Sinha is also one of the many Bollywood celebs who can be seen choosing Anamika Khanna outfits often. She chose this outfit for a major promotional event and dazzled everywhere. Take a look.

4. Anushka Sharma

Anamika Khanna is known for giving a twist to traditional outfits and creating some of the most talked-about collections. Anushka Sharma also seems to have taken note of this and hence chose this intricate and detailed ensemble. Take look at this outfit donned by Anushka Sharma that makes her look every bit royal.

Image Courtesy: Anamika Khanna Instagram

