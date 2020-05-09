Kangana Ranaut Spends Quality Time With Mum, To Celebrate Mother's Day With Her

Padma Shri awardee Bollywood actor Kangana Ranaut shared an adorable and heartwarming selfie with her mother Asha Ranaut ahead of Mother's Day through her official Instagram handle. She wished her mother 'a very happy and blessed Mother's Day in advance' and revealed that she has been spending quality time with her mother. Through the caption on the post, she also called her 'a strong woman who raised strong women'.

Have a look:

(Image credit: team_kangana_ranaut/Instagram)

The Manikarnika actor is currently under self-quarantine with her family at her home in the hills of Manali and has been actively posting updates about her activities on social media. Since the lockdown, the actor has been spending her time getting into shape for her upcoming films Tejas and Dhaakad. The Tanu Weds Manu actor has even shared updates about her fitness routine while at home.

Have a look:

Read | Kangana Ranaut reminisces about 'carefree days', shares 2008 Europe tour pics; See here

Read | Kangana Ranaut flaunts her baking skills amid lockdown, prepares mouth-watering cupcakes

What's next for Kangana Ranaut?

Kangana Ranaut was last seen in Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari's last film Panga where she essayed the role of a mother. Her ambitious project Thalaivi is due to release on June 26, 2020. After Thalaivi, Kangana Ranaut will be seen in a fiesty and fierce avatar in the action film Dhaakad, directed by Razneesh Ghai.

Read | Kangana Ranaut's team celebrates 14 years of 'Queen of Bollywood' with a beautiful video

Dhaakad was supposed to have a Diwali release this year but it seems that the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic has spelt trouble for the film. She will also don the Indian Air force uniform for her role in Tejas.

Read | Kangana Ranaut's movies which were blessed with melodious soundtracks, See full list

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.