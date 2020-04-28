Kangana Ranaut's Team Celebrates 14 Years Of 'Queen Of Bollywood' With A Beautiful Video

Kangana Ranaut began her career with the movie Gangster in 2006. The actor rose to fame with the movie Fashion and gained major recognition with her role in Tanu Weds Manu. Kangana Ranaut created a firm foothold in Bollywood with the movie like Queen and Panga. Today, the actor completes 14 years of her career in Bollywood and this is how her team decided to wish the ‘Queen’.

Team Kangana Ranaut shared a video on the official Instagram handle which gave Kangana Ranaut’s fans a look at the glorious journey of the actor. The video started by addressing Kangana Ranaut as the ‘Queen of Bollywood’ and displaying the posters of all the upcoming and released films of her career. The video then has shots of Kangana Ranaut’s first movie Gangster. Later in the video, there is a look at how Kangana Ranaut rose to fame and what all films gave her major recognition. Team Kangana Ranaut also revealed that Kangana Ranaut would be a part of three upcoming movies Thalaivi, Tejas and Dhaakad.

The video has shots of her from the movie Fashion, Tanu Weds Manu, Krrish 3, Queen, Manikarnika, Panga and Revolver Rani. It also has glimpses of Kangana’s epic dialogues and scenes of her career. The video also has compilations of Kangana Ranaut’s achievement’s that is her 3 national awards and a Padma Shri accompanied by the achievement of becoming first Indian female director to have a blockbuster opening in Japan. At the end of the video, there is a look at how Kangana Ranaut also became a major style icon in Bollywood. There are shots of her sporting different looks. The actor also penned a heartfelt note that says, "Celebrating 14 Years of Kangana Ranaut. *All HAIL THE QUEEN* Actor and Filmmaker, #KanganaRanaut completes a glorious 14 in the industry! Here's to many more such moments and memorable milestones."🥂❤

