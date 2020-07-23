Rumi Jaffery Arrives At Bandra Police Station To Record His Statement In Sushant's Case

Sushant Singh Rajput’s untimely demise has left the entire nation in a state of shock. He died by suicide at his Bandra house on June 14, 2020. No suicide note was found from his house. The late actor was reportedly under depression for a few months. Mumbai Police are currently investigating about Sushant Singh Rajput’s case. The police have recorded statements of more than 30 people related to Sushant Singh Rajput’s case. The latest name to join the list is Indian filmmaker Rumi Jaffery.

Rumi Jaffery arrives at Bandra Police station to record his statement

Rumi Jaffery recently visited Bandra Police station to record his statement in the Sushant Singh Rajput’s case. According to various media reports, he was planning to direct a film with Sushant Singh Rajput and Rhea Chakraborty. The film would have been the first on-screen appearance of the couple. Rumi Jaffery was also a close friend of Sushant Singh Rajput. Reportedly, Rumi Jaffrey had claimed that Sushant Singh Rajput wanted to quit acting and start farming. Here is a look at Rumi Jaffrey’s pictures as he arrives at Bandra Police station to record his statement in Sushant Singh Rajput’s case.

Rumi Jaffery on his movie with Sushant and Rhea

Earlier in his media interaction, Rumi Jaffery had talked about his upcoming movie with Sushant Singh Rajput and Rhea Chakraborty. He had said that they were supposed to start the filming in May this year but the shoot got postponed because of the lockdown. According to a report by a leading daily, Rumi Jaffery had discussed this film with Sushant in the first week of June too. He had also mentioned that Rhea got him on the call and he was very excited about the movie. The report further revealed that Sushant had informed Rumi Jaffery about his depression. Rumi Jaffery also used to talk with him to make him feel better, the report added.

Kangana Ranaut on Sushant Singh Rajput's case

Kangana Ranaut in her interview with Republic Media Network's Editor-in-Chief Arnab Goswami named four people who were not yet summoned by Mumbai Police for interrogation in Sushant Singh Rajput's case - Aditya Chopra, Rajeev Masand, Karan Johar and Mahesh Bhatt. Rajeev Masand recently arrived at Bandra police station after he was summoned by Mumbai Police. Aditya Chopra also recorded his statement recently.

