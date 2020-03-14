Kangana Ranaut Is ‘meme Ready’ After Coronavirus Outbreak Grips The World

It is not a hidden fact that the world is facing a serious pandemic with the coronavirus outbreak. Bollywood celebrities are also leaving no stone unturned to do their best to spread awareness among their fans about this issue. They are also urging fans to take necessary precautionary measures to prevent contracting the deadly virus.

Recently, Kajol Devgn also took to her social media handle to spread awareness against the virus. However, Kajol had a rather hilarious take to it as she shared a meme from her film, Dilwale Dulhania le Jayenge. After Kajol, it seems like Kangana Ranaut has also gone the meme way to give a message to her fans about coronavirus.

Kangana Ranaut went the meme way to spread awareness against coronavirus

Kangana Ranaut's team took to their social media handle to share a video from her movie Fashion wherein she can be seen walking the ramp with the song Marjaavan playing in the background. But only the hilarious twist is that in the video, Kangana can be seen wearing a protective mask in fear of catching the coronavirus. Not only that, but she also can be seen holding two hand sanitizers in both her hands.

The video makes way for quite an amusing sight. Kangana Ranaut's team has captioned the video saying, 'Wash your hands please.' Take a look at the still from Kangana Ranaut's video.

Recently Kangana Ranaut's sister Rangoli Chandel challenged the film industry

Recently, Kangana Ranaut's sister Rangoli Chandel also grabbed several headlines after she fired a hard-hitting challenge to the film industry. Rangoli Chandel challenged the film industry to put forth an actor who can carry a film with a budget of over Rs 100 crores entirely over her shoulders like Kangana Ranaut. Rangoli also stated that if she gets one name, Kangana Ranaut will readily leave acting too. Take a look at her tweet.

My open challenge to the industry can any girl in today’s time solo carry a film above 60-70-80-100cr budget other than Kangana....??? If you give me a legit name Kangana will stop acting forever .... 🙏 — Rangoli Chandel (@Rangoli_A) March 11, 2020

