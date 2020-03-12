Rangoli Openly Challenges Bollywood, Claims Kangana Ranaut Will Stop Acting If She Loses

Time and again Rangoli Chandel has left no stone unturned to slam Bollywood celebrities when she feels she has been slighted. From accusing them of nepotism and bashing them with her opinions, Chandel has always been blunt and upfront about the scenarios in the industry. In a series of tweets, she fired an open challenge to the film industry and promised that Kangana will stop acting if she loses the challenge.

Rangoli Chandel's open challenge

Lashing out and firing a challenge, Chandel on Wednesday, while lashing out at Baaghi 3 director Ahmed Khan, Rangoli tweeted, "My open challenge to the industry can any girl in today’s time solo carry a film above 60-70-80-100cr budget other than Kangana....??? If you give me a legit name Kangana will stop acting forever... "

My open challenge to the industry can any girl in today’s time solo carry a film above 60-70-80-100cr budget other than Kangana....??? If you give me a legit name Kangana will stop acting forever .... 🙏 — Rangoli Chandel (@Rangoli_A) March 11, 2020

The entire row started when Baaghi 3 director Ahmed Khan's commented on Kangana Ranaut's films and created quite a stir on Twitter on Wednesday. Khan in an interview with a leading local publication said that Kangana tried achieving success with female-oriented film Manikarnika but eventually incurred a huge loss due to a big budget.

Khan also claimed that Ranaut's next film Dhaakad has also been canned. Reacting to his negative statements, Ranaut's sister and manager Rangoli Chandel didn't leave a chance to bash the director in a series of tweets. Comparing his latest release Baaghi 3's collection to Manikarnika's box-office, Rangoli sent a message to Ahmed Khan saying, 'First cross Rs. 102 crore in India and then we shall talk.'

With Uri third week being bigger than its first week and Thakeray clash no extended holiday, Manikarnika did 45cr weekend, Chillar Ahmad Khan after War success and huge franchise Solo release double of Manikarnika budget did 49 weekend — Rangoli Chandel (@Rangoli_A) March 11, 2020

