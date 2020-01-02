Kangana Ranaut-starrer Panga's New Still Is Out And The Actors Are All Smiles

Makers of Panga have dropped the trailer of the upcoming movie which features Kangana Ranaut in a never-seen-before avatar. Panga trailer has won hearts and is also being appreciated by the audience. After the trailer received an overwhelming response from the audience, the makers have also released an all-new poster of the movie. The new still is a picture of the two leads from the movie. The poster shared by director Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari is featuring Kangana Ranaut as Jaya Nigam and Jassie Gill who will be seen essaying the role of Prashant, Kangana's husband in the movie. The picture appears to be a candid where Kangana and Jassie are hugging each other.

Here's the picture shared by Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari

Tell a story to yourself of hope and dreams. Happiness 2020. #PANGA in Theatres on 24th JAN 2020 #Pangastories pic.twitter.com/IuvXpGXmqu — Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari (@Ashwinyiyer) January 2, 2020

The film Panga follows an inspirational journey of a mother who was a national level Kabaddi player from India. The movie follows her triumphs and her struggle as she makes her comeback in the field. The trailer of the movie crossed about 44 million views within just 24 hours of its release. Not just that, but the trailer also broke the record of Akshay Kumar-starrer Housefull 4.

Watch the trailer here

Panga will be starring Kangana Ranaut along with Jassie Gill, Richa Chadda, Pankaj Tripathi and even Neena Gupta. The movie is directed by Bareilly Ki Barfi director Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari. Panga is produced by Fox Star Studios. The movie is all set to hit the screens on January 24, 2020.

