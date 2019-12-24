The Debate
Kareena Kapoor Khan's Flowy Yellow Gown Is Giving Her Fans The Perfect Outfit Goals

Bollywood News

Kareena Kapoor Khan recently stole everyone's attention as she was slaying wearing a gorgeous yellow dress for the promotions of her upcoming film. Read more.

Written By Kashmira Patil | Mumbai | Updated On:
kareena kapoor khan

Kareena Kapoor Khan is known for slaying her outfits. The actor is always giving her fans major outfit goals. She has been ruling Bollywood box office for a while now and the fans cannot stop obsessing over her. From Indian attires to big gowns, Kareena Kapoor can easily pull off any outfits. Kareena Kapoor was last seen in Veere Di Wedding in the role of Kalindi is all set to star alongside Akshay Kumar in Good Newws. 

Also Read: Varun Dhawan's Street Dancer 3D Trailer Gets A Thumbs Up From Vijay Deverakonda

Also Read: Billie Eilish Narrates Her Fan Moment With Justin Bieber On James Corden's Show

Recently, for the promotions of the movie, Kareena Kapoor was spotted in the city stunning in a flowy yellow gown designed by Dundas. The actor also chose to go for a light makeup look and kept her hair in a messy way. Her fans were totally going crazy for this dress as the actor received a lot of compliments for her gown. The fans also claimed that her look was giving them summer vibes in winter. The gown was styled by Rhea Kapoor. 

Here is a look at some of her pictures

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Kareena Kapoor Khan (@therealkareenakapoor) on

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Kareena Kapoor Khan (@therealkareenakapoor) on

The Jab We Met actor was also posing with her co-stars from her upcoming movie Akshay Kumar and Diljit Dosanjh. The trailer of the movie has received an overwhelming response from the netizens. Also, the songs of the movie are very much in demand. Many fans also eagerly waiting for the movie to release. Some fans have also precited that the movie is going to break all the records of the 2019 releases. Good Newws will also be starring Kabir Singh sensation, Kiara Advani in the pivotal role. The movie is all set to hit the silver screens on December 27 this year. 

Kareena Kapoor Khan
Kareena Kapoor Khan

Also Read: Lisa Haydon Gracefully Sports Her Baby Bump On Social Media In A Red Dress

Also Read: Watch Akshay Kumar Almost Pop A Vein In Carpool Karaoke With Kareena, Kiara & Diljit

 

 

