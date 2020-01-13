Kangana Ranaut Walks Hand-in-hand With Ashwini Iyer Tiwari In 'Panga' BTS Pic

Kangana Ranaut is all set for her first release of 2020, Panga, which will hit the silver screen on January 24, 2020. The story of the film will revolve around the story of an ex-Kabaddi player who wishes to make her comeback in the sport.

Now, a BTS photo featuring Ashwini Iyer Tiwari, the director of Panga along with Kangana Ranaut has been shared on Twitter. Check it out below -

Panga film BTS photo with Ashwini Iyer Tiwari

The photo features Ashwini Iyer Tiwari and Kangana Ranaut walking hand-in-hand. The director has described that the two are actually on their way for lunch in the photo. Though Ashwini can be seen very serious in the photo, it was described as an effect of hunger pangs and heat on the sets.

The promotions for Panga are reportedly all set to kick off in full swing soon as the film is nearing its release date. Ashwini recently posted a photo along with Kangana from the sets of The Kapil Sharma Show too. Check it out below -

Image Courtesy - Ashwini Iyer Tiwari Twitter

