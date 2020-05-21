Kangana Ranaut Starrer 'Rangoon' Has Memorable Songs; From 'Bloody Hell' To 'Yeh Ishq Hai'

Rangoon is a 2017 period war drama directed by Vishal Bhardwaj. The movie was jointly bankrolled by Sajid Nadiadwala and Viacom 18 Motion Pictures. Rangoon stars Kangana Ranaut, Saif Ali Khan and Shahid Kapoor in pivotal roles. The plot of the movie revolves around the life of Mary Ann Evans aka Fearless Nadia, known to be as Bollywood’s first stunt woman who is yet remembered for her fiery role in the movie Hunterwali. Rangoon unveils a love triangle set in the backdrop of the Second World War. Here is a list of memorable songs from this Kangana Ranaut starrer film.

Bloody Hell

Bloody Hell is a peppy number from the movie Rangoon. The music is composed by Vishal Bhardwaj. The song begins with Kangana Ranaut making an entrance on the stage riding a horse. The diva has set the stage on fire with her sizzling performance. Saif Ali Khan can be seen seated in a chair donning a crisp suit as he watches Kangana’s performance. Sunidhi Chauhan has given her melodious voice to the song.

Yeh Ishq Hai

Yeh Ishq Hai is a romantic song from the movie Rangoon. The song features the hot chemistry between Shahid Kapoor and Kangana Ranaut. The actors are seen romancing with each other in several exotic locations. The melodious song is sung by Arijit Singh.

ALSO READ| Kangana Ranaut & Imran Khan's Quirky Kiss During 'Katti Batti' Resurfaces On The Internet

Mere Piya Gaye England

Mere Piya Gaye England is another peppy number from Rangoon. The song features Kangana Ranaut setting the stage on fire with her desi thumkaas. The diva can be seen dressed in an ethnic ensemble singing how her lover had to go to England. The song is sung by Rekha Bhardwaj and the music is composed by Vishal Bhardwaj.

ALSO READ| Kangana Ranaut Wears Sister Rangoli Chandel's Old Saree At Her Grih Pravesh; Read The Note

Tippa

Tippa is a fun song from the movie Rangoon. It features how Kangana Ranaut is sad in the beginning but her fellow train passengers help her lift her sad mood. After she becomes happy, Kangana Ranaut can be seen dancing her heart out to the beats of the song sung jointly by Sunidhi Chauhan, Rekha Bhardwaj and Sukhwinder Singh.

ALSO READ| Kangana Ranaut Talks About Her Poem 'Aasman', Says It Is About 'love And Perceptions'

Julia

Julia is another peppy song from Rangoon. The song features a shooting of a movie while Kangana Ranaut performs exceptional stunts and action. The song was jointly sung by Sukhwinder Singh, KK and Kunal Ganjawala.

ALSO READ| Kangana Ranaut's 'Krrish 3' BTS Video Featuring Hrithik & Priyanka Will Make You Nostalgic

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.