'Tu Hi Meri Shab Hai' To 'Ya Ali'; Iconic Songs From Kangana Ranaut Starrer 'Gangster'

Gangster is a 2006 romantic-thriller helmed by Anurag Basu. The movie stars Emraan Hashmi, Shiney Ahuja and Kangana Ranaut in pivotal roles. Gangster marks the Bollywood debut of actor Kangana Ranaut.

The plot of the story revolves around the life of a gangster Daya who flees from the country with his girlfriend Simran to protect themselves. However, their return causes many troubles for them. Daya gets sentenced to death while girlfriends Simran commits suicide after shooting Akshay. The music of Gangster was composed by Pritam. The movie has several songs that can never be forgotten by fans. Here are some of the most memorable songs from Kangana Ranaut and Emran Hashmi starrer Gangster.

Tu Hi Meri Shab Hai

Tu Hi Meri Shab Hai became one of the most popular romantic songs in the country as soon as it was released. The song features the sizzling chemistry between Kangana Ranaut and Emraan Hashmi. Tu Hi Meri Shab Hai was sung by KK, Sunidhi Chauhan, Kavita Seth, Zubeen and James.

Bheegi Bheegi

Bheegi Bheegi song features Kangana Ranaut and Shiney Ahuja escaping from the chaos of the city. The song sees how fate brings them together to deal with the situation together. Bheegi Bheegi is sung by James and the music was composed by Pritam.

Lamhe Lamhe

Lamhe Lamhe features the melodious voice of Abhijeet Bhattacharya. The songs see Emraan Hashmi romancing Kangana Ranaut. Lamhe Lamhe explains how the duo come close to each other. Their hot chemistry in the song set the silver screens on fire.

Ya Ali

Ya Ali is another hit song from the movie Gangster. The song sees how Kangana Ranaut and Imran Hashmi reunite with each other. While Shiney Ahuja finds himself in grave danger while facing a gangster. When Shiney refuses to join again, they try to kill him but he ends up saving himself. The song was sung by Zubeen Garg.

Mujhe Mat Roko

Mujhe Mat Roko is of the most emotional songs from the movie Gangster. The song sees how wounded Kangana Ranaut is ready to jump off the building while Shiney Ahuja is sentenced to death. In her imaginary mind, Kangana reunites with him but it is far away from reality. Kavita Seth has given her voice for this emotional number.

