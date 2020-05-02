Kangana Ranaut, Dimple Kapadia Would Be Perfect As Fleabag & Godmother In 'desi' 'Fleabag'

Fleabag is a British comedy about a lady with the titular name and tells the tale of her mischievous self in London. The first season released in 2019 and season two is ongoing. The series which was helmed by BBC is available on Amazon Prime in India. Many reviews suggest the drama does not require anyone else apart from Fleabag’s eccentric self. Phoebe Waller-Bridge as Fleabag is a stand-alone star in her own story as it is written and directed by herself.

The comedy-drama, which sometimes breaks into the fourth wall, is a must-watch if you have not watched it yet, the sole reason is the bickering of Fleabag and Godmother. The show stars Phoebe Waller-Bridge as Fleabag which is the lead role. Sian Clifford as Claire, Olivia Colman as Godmother and supporting actors such as Jenny Rainsford, Bill Paterson, Brett Gelman, Andrew Scott, Hugh Skinner, and Ben Aldridge and more. What if Fleabag is ever re-created in India? Who would be the ideal choices for Fleabag cast? Here are some popular choices by fans and followers of the show for an Indian cast. Read on what fans think would be best.

Kangana Ranaut as Fleabag

Kangana Ranaut is a perfect choice for essaying the character of Fleabag. Similar to the character in fleabag Kangana has essayed several stand-alone roles where she was a scene-stealer like Queen and Judgmental Hai Kya according to fans.

Image Credits: Team Kangana Ranaut Instagram and Fleabag Instagram

Dimple Kapadia as Godmother

Fans suggest that after Dimple Kapadia’s quirky and funny character in Finding Fanny, Godmother in Indian Fleabag can be essayed by the actor.

Image Credits: Still From Finding Fanny and Fleabag Instagram

Sayani Gupta as Claire

Throughout the show, Claire is the only trustworthy person for Fleabag. Looks like Sayani Gupta can essay this role after her portrayal of Damini Rizvi Roy in Four More Shots Please, as per fan reactions.

Image Credits: Sayani Gupta Instagram and Fleabag Instagram

Nawazuddin Siddiqui as Andrew Scott

Some fans believe that Nawazuddin Siddiqui can be the adamant yet witty unrequited love of Fleabag aka Kangana Ranaut originally essayed by Andrew Scott.

Image Credits: Nawazuddin Instagram and Fleabag Instagram

Boman Irani as Dad

Boman Irani can essay the role of her dad in the comedy series if it ever has an Indian version.

Image Credits: Boman Irani Instagram and Fleabag Instagram

Rajeev Khandelwal as Arsehole Guy

The Arsehole Guy is smart and handsome at the same time, with underlying stories. Rajeev Khandelwal is an actor who can essay such a role well.

Image Credits: Rajeev Instagram and Ben Aldrige Instagram

