Kangana Ranaut's Songs From 'Raaz: The Mystery Continues' That Are Worth Listening To

Kangana Ranaut made her debut in Bollywood with the film Gangster. She was later seen opposite actor Emraan Hashmi in Raaz: The Mystery Continues which was the second instalment of the Raaz franchise. The first installment of the Raaz franchise starred Bipasha Basu, Dino Morea in lead roles. Kangana Ranaut received mixed reviews for her , but the album from the thriller went on to become chartbusters. Here are some of Kangana Ranaut's memorable songs from Raaz: The Mystery Continues.

Songs from the movie Raaz: The Mystery Continues

Maahi

The song Maahi features Emraan Hashmi and Kangana Ranaut in the lead roles. The song is sung by Zubeen Garg and Toshi Shabri. This emotional love song is sure to make you fall in love with it.

Soniyo

The melodious song Soniyo was sung by Sonu Nigam, Shreya Goshal and Neeraj Shridhar. This heart warming number became the go to song for romantics. The lyrics of the song were written by Kumaar.This song from Raaz: The Mystery Continues features Kangana Ranaut and Adhyayan Suman.

O Jaana

Sung by KK, the song 'O Jaana' features Kangana Ranaut and Adhyayan Suman. The lyrics of this beautiful song were penned by Sayeed Quadri. This song was released under the banner of Sony Music Entertainment.

Also Read: Ranbir Kapoor Has 'big Shoes To Fill' After Father’s Demise, Says Shatrughan Sinha

Also Read: Irrfan Khan's Demise: Producer Dinesh Vijan To Financially Support Late Actor's Family?

Kaisa Yeh Raaz Hai

Another mysterious song from the movie Raaz: The Mystery Continues. The song Kaisa Ye Raaz Hai features Emraan Hashmi and Kangana Ranaut. This song too was sung by KK while the lyrics of this song was written by Sayeed Quadri.

Banda Re

Sung by Krishna Beura, the song Banda Re was from the album of the movie Raaz: The Mystery Continues. The lyrics of the song were written by Sayeed Quadri. The music composer of the song was Gourov Dasgupta.

Also Read: Kangana Ranaut Explains Why Lord Ram Is The "most Important Icon Of Our Civilization"

Also Read: Kangana Ranaut's Blockbuster Films That Released Over The Last Decade

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.