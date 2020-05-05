Kangana Ranaut's Movie 'Life In A... Metro' Has Interesting Facts That You Should Know

The very talented and outspoken Kangana Ranaut is a versatile actor starred in Anurag Basu’s 2007 movie Life In A... Metro. Apart from Kangana Ranaut, the movie also featured Shiney Ahuja, Irrfan Khan, Konkona Sen Sharma, Shilpa Shetty and others in lead roles. The movie went on to be a big hit amongst audiences. Take a look at some of the unknown trivia involving Kangana Ranaut’s movie Life In A... Metro according to IMDB.

Read Also: Kangana Ranaut's Movie 'Gangster' Has Interesting Facts That Fans Should Know; Read

Trivia from Kangana Ranaut's movie Life In A... Metro

The movie Life In A... Metro was composed of 4 short stories. The story involving the characters of Kangana Ranaut, Kay Kay Menon and Sharman Joshi is apparently inspired by Billy Wilder’s Hollywood film, The Apartment.

Urmila Matondkar was approached first for the role of Shruti Ghosh. But later Konkona Sen Sharma was cast in the role of Shruti Ghosh replacing Urmila.

The movie Life In A... Metro was composed of 4 short stories. The story involving Shilpa Shetty and Shiney Ahuja was slightly inspired from the 1945 Hollywood film Brief Encounter. Multiple scenes were similar in both movies.

Famous Bangladeshi singer Faruq Mahfuz Anam is also known popularly as James made his singing debut in the Bollywood Industry.

Bengali film legend Soumitra Chatterjee was initially approached for the role of Anmol but the actor had to decline the proposal due to health issues. Later the role of Anmol was played by Dharmendra.

The famous song Oh Meri Jaan from the film Life In A... Metro was apparently sampled from Queensrynche’s song Silent Lucidity.

Life In A... Metro is the only movie where Shilpa Shetty worked with Shiney Ahuja and Kay Kay Menon. The trio never worked post this project.

The music composer of the film Life In A... Metro, Pritam Chakraborty was cast as a leader of a rock band of minstrels in the movie.

Read Also: 'Drishyam', 'Kahaani', 'Omkara', And Other Thriller Films That Are Must-watch

Check out the trailer of Kangana Ranaut starrer Life In A... Metro here below.

Read Also: John Abraham's 'Welcome Back' Was His 2nd Collab With Few Actors; Read More About It

Read Also: Richa Chadha's 'Love Sonia' Has Fun Facts That Fans Should Know, Read On

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.