Kangana Ranaut's Blockbuster Films That Released Over The Last Decade

Bollywood actor Kangana Ranaut made her debut in the Hindi film industry in 2004 with Gangster. Her role as an alcoholic garnered her the Filmfare Award for Best Female Debut. Kangana then went on to act in films like Woh Lamhe, Shakalaka Boom Boom and Life In A...Metro, where her performance received positive reviews. Later, she also went on to star in memorable films like Fashion, Once Upon a Time in Mumbaai, Tanu Weds Manu series, Shootout at Wadala and many more. Take a look at Kangana Ranaut’s noteworthy movies that released a decade ago.

Once Upon A Time in Mumbaai

Kangana Ranaut, Ajay Devgn and Emraan Hashmi starrer Once Upon A Time in Mumbaai released in the year 2010 and was based on Mumbai during the late '60s and '70s. Reportedly, the film was based on the life of Haji Mastan, played by Ajay Devgn, and Dawood Ibrahim, played by Emraan Hashmi. The Milan Lutharia directorial had every element needed for a blockbuster film. Later, the makers of the film returned with a sequel titled Once Upon A Time In Mumbai Dobaara, but it failed to recreate the magic.

Tanu Weds Manu series

Tanu Weds Manu was a massive hit at the box-office. Apart from Kangana, the film included R Madhavan, Jimmy Sheirgill and Deepak Dobriyal in the lead roles. The franchise was a comedy series where Manu (Madhavan), an NRI doctor comes to India to search for a bride. He meets Tanu (Kangana), a fun-loving girl who has no plans of marrying him. However, in the sequel, the plot of the film revolved around the problems they have in their marriage. Later, Manu falls in love with another girl who looks just like Tanu. Kangana even won a National Film Award for Best Actress for Tanu Weds Manu Returns.

Queen

Kangana Ranaut’s Queen revolved around a shy and timid girl (Kangana) from Delhi who faces rejection from her groom (Rajkummar Rao) on the eve of their marriage. Later, she decides to go on her honeymoon alone and during her trip, she loses her inhibitions. Vikas Bahl directorial Queen released in 2013 and was well-received by the audience.

