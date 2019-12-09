Kangana Ranaut Starrer 'Thalaivi' At A Disadvantage Due To Release Date?

Ramya Krishnan spoke to a news publication regarding the clashing stories in her new web series Queen with Kangana Ranaut starrer film Thalaivi. She expressed that she is aware of the comparisons between the two. Ramya Krishnan’s Queen, which is inspired by Anita Sivakumaran's book The Queen, is slated to release online on December 14. Ramya stated in the interview that the earlier release of the web series than the film Thalaivi will have an advantage over the film. She also expressed how the role is inspired by the true-life events of the late former Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu, Jayalalitha. She said that the role is the epitome of women thriving in a field dominated by men and she is honoured to essay it.

The Kangana Ranaut starrer Thalaivi had its teaser along with the first look of Kangana as Jayalalithaa unveiled recently. While netizens were still reeling with the first glimpse of the film, the makers of the web series, Queen starring South actor Ramya Krishnan in the lead role have also revealed its teaser. The series also gives a detailed glimpse into the life of the late actor and former Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu, Jayalalithaa. Reportedly, there were several comparisons between the film and the series amongst the viewers. Both Kangana and Ramya seemed to have got into the skin of their character by the first looks of their respective ventures.

Kangana Ranaut in 'Thalaivi'

