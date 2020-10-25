Kangana Ranaut's Fires 'I'm Mortal' Reply As Journalist Slams View On Caste-based Quotas

Kangana Ranaut has been on fire with her statements, before and after officially joining Twitter this year. Even as many of the actor’s tweets have brought legal trouble on her, some of her statements related to religion and caste often spark controversy as well. Her latest tweet disapproving caste-based reservations while writing on ‘sufferings’ faced by upper-caste Brahmins and Rajputs was criticised by a journalist.

Kangana Ranaut gets flak on tweet, reacts

Kangana Ranaut was responding to a news report that claimed ‘55 per cent of Brahmins lived below poverty line.’ The Tanu Weds Manu star wrote that reservations should be for the poor and not on the basis of caste. She added she knew about ‘how Rajputs are suffering’ and that she was 'sad' to hear about Brahmins in this report.

Reservations should be for the poor not based on cast system... I know how Rajputs are suffering but very sad to read about Brahmins ... https://t.co/0Ds25qLiL0 — Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) October 24, 2020

A journalist named Sonal Hayat responded that she was a Rajput and the only ‘suffering’ for her had been Kangana's tweet that showed up on her timeline. She also sought to know about the sufferings of Rajputs and Brahmins and how they had been 'worse off that oppressed and minorities in the country.'

I’m a “Rajput” and I am suffering because your tweet showed up on my timeline. Stop talking nonsense. https://t.co/siBXWfRw9r — Sonal 🌸 (@SonalHayat) October 24, 2020

Kangana responded that she was a ‘mere mortal.' Hinting at Gods not ’suffering’ despite the people around them, the actor then wrote, “Shakuni suffered Krishna’s enormous presence, Rama’s loving smile was the cause of manys suffering, Christ’s existence made some suffer so much they crucified him’ (sic).

I am a mere mortal madam, Shakuni suffered Krishna’s enormous presence, Rama’s loving smile was the cause of manys suffering, Christ’s existence made some suffer so much they crucified him, but these people never suffered anyone or anything, world is a projection of our mind 🙏 https://t.co/RTzV3XxOXx — Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) October 25, 2020

This is not the first time that Kangana has received flak for her views on caste or reservation. Her tweet where she wrote about 'modern Indians rejecting caste' and the 'Constitution holding on to cast for reservations' had also attracted criticism.

Cast system has been rejected by modern Indians, in small towns every one knows it’s not acceptable anymore by law and order its nothing more than a sadistic pleasure for few, only our constitution is holding on to it in terms of reservations, Let Go Of It, Lets Talk About It 🙏 — Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) August 23, 2020

Her views on the consumption of beef had even led to a case on her, which was recently quashed.

Kangana on professional front

Kangana recently shot for a schedule on the film Thalaivi on former Tamil Nadu Chief Minister J Jayalalitha. She is also working on her fitness and action sequences for films Dhaakad and Tejas. She plays a spy in the former and an India Air Force pilot in the latter.

