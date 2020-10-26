Kangana Ranaut Fires Blistering Response To CM Uddhav's 'Ganja Fields In Your State' Barb

While Sanjay Raut had been leading the verbal attacks on Kangana Ranaut in the past weeks, Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray broke his silence on the actor’s controversial statements. As the Shiv Sena chief addressed his followers during the party's annual Dussehra rally, even Kangana Ranaut found a mention amid the statements on former ally Bharatiya Janata Party. On the actor’s allegations about drug consumption in Bollywood, the leader stated that ‘ganja fields were’ in her state, prompting a strong response from Kangana.

Kangana Ranaut hits back at Uddhav Thackeray

During his Dussehra address, Uddhav Thackeray hit out at ‘them’ for the ‘Mumbai is PoK’ analogy and painting an image about there being ‘drug addicts everywhere’ in the city. He added that people of Maharashtra ‘grew tulsi not ganja’ and said, ‘Ganja fields are in your state.’

Responding to a news report on it, Kangana called the CM a ‘petty person’ indulging in 'petty fights' being a public servant. She wrote, ‘Himachal is called Dev Bhumi’ as she highlighted ‘maximum number of temples’, ‘zero crime rate’ and threw light on its’ very fertile land’ for the production of apples, kiwis, pomegranate, strawberries.

Kangana continued that Thackeray had ‘vengeful, myopic and ill-informed’ views about Himachal Pradesh. She tweeted that the state had been the ‘abode of Lord Shiva and Maa Parvati’ and that ‘many great saints like Markandya and Manu Rishi, Pandavas spent large part of their exile’ in the place.

You being a leader having such a vengeful, myopic and ill informed views about a state which has has been the abode of Lord Shiva and Maa Parvati along with many great saints like Markandya and Manu Rishi, Pandavas spent large part of their exile in Himachal Pardesh.. cont — Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) October 26, 2020

The three-time National Award winner hit out at Thackeray by writing, ‘you should ashamed of yourself’ and for ‘using your power to insult, damage and humiliate people who don’t agree with you’. Calling it a ‘shame’, she also wrote, ‘ You don’t deserve the chair you have acquired by playing dirty politics.’

You should be ashamed of yourself chief minister, being a public servant you are indulging in petty fights, using your power to insult, damage and humiliate people who don’t agree with you, you don’t deserve the chair you have acquired by playing dirty politics. SHAME. — Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) October 26, 2020

The Manali resident continued that the state did not have ‘poor or very rich people’ and that it was a ‘spiritual place with very innocent and kind people’.

I am overwhelmed at this open bullying by a working CM so there is a typo in first tweet, it should be no crime in Himachal, yes clarifying again we don’t have poor or very rich people or any crimes in Himachal, it’s a spiritual place with very innocent and kind people.. — Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) October 26, 2020

She added that both Himachal and Mumbai were her homes, as she highlighted its beauty and opportunities respectively. Kangana also wrote, “Don’t you dare to snatch our democratic rights and divide us, your filthy speeches are a vulgar display of your incompetence.”

Just how beauty of Himalayas belongs to every Indian, opportunities that Mumbai offers too belongs to each one of us, both are my homes, Uddhav Thackeray don’t you dare to snatch our democratic rights and divide us, your filthy speeches are a vulgar display of your incompetence.. — Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) October 26, 2020

She also wrote that Thackeray was ‘behaving like he owns Maharashtra’ and having the 'audacity' of ‘dividing the country’.

Look at the audacity of a working CM he is dividing the country who has made him Maharashtra ka thekedaar? He is just a public servant there was someone else before him soon he will be out someone else will come to serve the state, why is he behaving like he owns Maharashtra? — Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) October 26, 2020

Kangana’s face-off with Shiv Sena

Kangana had been relentlessly attacking the Mumbai Police over the investigation in the Sushant Singh Rajput case, followed by allegations of drug consumption in the film industry. Sena leader Raut’s threat at her to not return to Mumbai, where she worked, led to a massive controversy. The actor had then made the ‘Mumbai is Pakistan-occupied Kashmir’ reference, after which Raut’s cuss word at her also became a talking point.

Days later, the Shiv Sena-led municipal body BMC demolished a portion of Kangana’s office in Bandra on September 9, citing ‘illegal alterations’, moments before she landed in Mumbai. The actor has moved the Bombay High Court, seeking damages of Rs 2 crore, a matter which the court has reserved its verdict on.

Kangana had also hit out at Uddhav Thackeray that ‘they were trying to put her in jail’ after she and her sister-manager Rangoli Chandel was booked for ‘communal’ comments' including charges of sedition, among others recently. This is apart from other members of Shiv Sena and Mumbai Police filing police complaints and legal notices against her. She also slammed the government for the recent witch-hunt on Republic Media Network.

