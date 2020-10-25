Kangana Ranaut's Dussehra wish features her 'Bungalow no 5' & message to Shiv Sena's Raut

Kangana Ranaut had strongly announced that her ‘temple’ will rise again like Ram Mandir after the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) had demolished her office last month. On the occasion of Dussehra, the actor gave a glimpse of this ‘rise’ with rituals carried out at the property. Sending a message to the Maharashtra government and Shiv Sena’s Sanjay Raut, who she had been involved in an intense face-off, she wrote that her ‘broken dream’ was smiling in their face.

Kangana’s Ranaut’s Dussehra message to Shiv Sena

Kangana Ranaut took to Twitter on Sunday to share pictures of the Panchmukhi Hanuman idol and the gate of the office of her production house Manikarnika Films in Mumbai’s Bandra, and both decked up with garlands on the occasion of Dussehra. The Tanu Weds Manu star wrote that her home was demolished but not her spirit. She also wrote that 'Bungalow no 5' was celebrating the ‘triumph of good over evil.’

My broken dream smiling in your face Sanjay Raut, Pappu sena could break my house but not my spirit, Banglow number 5 is celebrating the triumph of good over evil today #HappyDussehra pic.twitter.com/2i4OnxiPeS — Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) October 25, 2020

Kangana’s property demolition

The Shiv Sena-led BMC had demolished a portion of Kangana’s property amid high drama while she was on her way to Mumbai from hometown Manali on September 9. Citing ‘illegal alterations’, the municipal body had pasted a ‘stop-work notice’ with a warning that the illegal portions will be demolished if no response was filed in 24 hours. Armed with a JCB and workers carrying hammers and other equipment, the BMC carried out the demolition.

मणिकर्णिका फ़िल्म्ज़ में पहली फ़िल्म अयोध्या की घोषणा हुई, यह मेरे लिए एक इमारत नहीं राम मंदिर ही है, आज वहाँ बाबर आया है, आज इतिहास फिर खुद को दोहराएगा राम मंदिर फिर टूटेगा मगर याद रख बाबर यह मंदिर फिर बनेगा यह मंदिर फिर बनेगा, जय श्री राम , जय श्री राम , जय श्री राम 🙏 pic.twitter.com/KvY9T0Nkvi — Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) September 9, 2020

The action had followed Kangana’s heated attack against the Maharashtra government and Mumbai Police in the investigation of the Sushant Singh Rajput case. Sanjay Raut threatening her not to return to Mumbai, and Kangana then making a contoversial ‘Pakistan-occupied Kashmir’ reference to Mumbai escalated the matter. Raut then got flak for using a cuss aword against Kangana.

Kangana then approached the Bombay High Court seeking Rs 2 crore compensation over the ‘illegal demolition’, while BMC stuck to its stand on the alterations being illegal. In the latest development, the court closed the arguments in the case on October 5 and reserved its verdict.

