Kangana Ranaut Stuns In Simple Traditional Wear At Brother's Pre-wedding Festivities

Kangana Ranaut recently took to Twitter to share a bunch of pictures from brother Aksht’s wedding festivities. She posted two graceful portraits from the function along with a selfie clicked with cousins and siblings. The actor’s pictures have been receiving a lot of appreciation from fans as they love her traditional and minimum-makeup look.

Kangana Ranaut’s stunning wedding pictures

Actor Kangana Ranaut recently took to Twitter to share stunning pictures of herself from the recent family wedding she attended in Manali. In the first two pictures, she is seen posing for the cameras with a luminous smile across her face. The pictures have been clicked at the pre-wedding ceremonies which form a major part of traditional Indian weddings.

Kangana Ranaut is seen dressed in a sober brown colour traditional suit which has rich self-coloured thread work, all over. The light embroidery work stands out in the outfit, creating a lovely look apt for the occasion. The kurta has a V-neckline and the dupatta has been made with organza material, adding a flowy touch.

Kangana Ranaut has styled the look without any accessories, keeping the outfit as the main focus. Her makeup has been kept nude with a simple lip gloss and eyebrow lining. Her hairstyle has been kept natural with prominent curls which go well with the attire.

In the final selfie, Kangana Ranaut is seen posing with her sister Rangoli Chandel and two brothers. They seem to be having a gala time together at the venue. In the caption for the picture, Kangana Ranaut has mentioned that the pictures are from Aksht’s pre-wedding ceremonies. She has also added a brown heart at the end of the small description. Have a look at the tweet on Kangana Ranaut’s Twitter here.

Pre festivities of Aksht’s wedding 🤎 pic.twitter.com/lgnm67oX2g — Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) November 10, 2020

Read Kangana Ranaut Pens Strong Message For 'haters' Following Her, Says 'Block Or Unfollow Me'

Also read Kangana Ranaut Shares Throwback Pic With Brother Aksht As He Is All Set To Tie The Knot

In the comments section of the post, a bunch of people have spoken highly of Kangana Ranaut’s look in the photographs. A few people have also wished her family luck for the festivals and functions that lie ahead. Some of her fans have dropped a series of emoticons to express their thoughts better. Have a look at a few comments on Kangana Ranaut’s photos here.

All of you Looking fabulous @KanganaTeam so good to see the family bonding :) — Shefali Vaidya. (@ShefVaidya) November 11, 2020

Congratulations to beautiful Ranaut family👏🏻👏🏻 Like always You're looking beautiful @KanganaTeam ❤❤



Your Prettty Smile Makes Me Happy🥰🥰 pic.twitter.com/cczefcpxz4 — Durgesh Gupta (@DurgeshGupta_) November 10, 2020

Wow! Pre festivities! God Bless you all!

Celebrate wedding & Diwali hand in hand!

Shubham Nisha!ॐ ॐ ॐ pic.twitter.com/dlHPH2ndAI — आदियोगी सजन भारद्वाजःAadiyogi SAJAN BHARDWAJ मिश्र (@SAJANBHARDWAJ7) November 10, 2020

Read Kangana Ranaut Shares A 2-minute Video In Support Of Arnab Goswami; Slams Lobby

Also read Kangana Ranaut All Praises For Anupam Kher's New Book, Says 'look Forward To Read'

Image Courtesy: Kangana Ranaut Twitter

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.