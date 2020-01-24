When Kangana Ranaut Called Kareena Kapoor Khan 'the Epitome Of A Perfect Woman'

Kangana Ranaut, who is known for her no-nonsense attitude, has time and again shunned the Bollywood stereotypes with her movies and witty interviews. Kangana Ranaut, who has slammed many actors in Bollywood in the past, sang praises of fellow Bollywood actor Kareena Kapoor Khan in an old interview. Here are the details.

Kangana Ranaut is all praises for Kareena Kapoor Khan

In a media interaction held for the promotion of her film, Manikarnika, Kangana Ranaut spoke about opportunities for women in Bollywood and the new era of cinema in India. On being asked about her favourite female actor off-screen, Kangana Ranaut revealed that she has great respect and regard for Kareena Kapoor Khan.

Kangana added that Kareena Kapoor Khan is one of the most graceful and dignified personalities of Bollywood, who has inspired her several times with her unconventional talent and unusual personality. Furthermore, Kangana remarked that Kareena Kapoor Khan is perfect in every way, as she has carried the role of a wife, mother and daughter successfully. Ranaut exclaimed that Kapoor is an epitome of a perfect woman.

In a recent interview with a leading daily, Kareena Kapoor Khan expressed her wish to watch Kangana Ranaut’s upcoming biographical film, Thalaivi. Kareena revealed that she is fond of Kangana Ranaut, as she is one of the finest actors in the country.

Kangana Ranaut gears up for Panga

Inspired by the life of a National level Kabbadi player from India, Panga follows the story of the anonymous' triumphs, struggles and how she overcomes stereotypes, redefining norms. Starring Kangana Ranaut, Richa Chadha and Neena Gupta in the leading roles, Panga is helmed by Ashwini Iyer Tiwari. The much-anticipated biographical sports entertainer is slated to release on January 24, 2020.

(Promo Image: Kangana Ranaut team and Poonam Damania Instagram)

