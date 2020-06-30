Team Kangana Ranaut Slams Swara Bhasker For Supporting Director Accused Of Nepotism

Several Bollywood celebs and prominent filmmakers have come under fire after the debate on nepotism reignited after Sushant Singh Rajput's death. One prominent director and talk show host was especially targetted by fans, as he is considered to be the face of Bollywood's nepotism problem. Recently, Swara Bhasker took to social media to back the prominent director, claiming that he stayed calm and collected when Kangana Ranaut accused him of nepotism. Team Kangana Ranaut's twitter just hit back against Swara Bhasker and called her out for supporting the host accused of nepotism.

Kangana Ranaut's team hits back against Swara Bhasker for supporting a prominent director accused of nepotism

Let’s take a moment & acknowledge that @karanjohar took this question on the chin, & answered in a candid & honest manner not taking unwarranted personal offense. Let’s also acknowledge that he didn’t have the infamous #nepotism comment removed from his chat show which he cud’ve. https://t.co/XhEW5mBL7f — Swara Bhasker (@ReallySwara) June 27, 2020

Just a few days ago, Swara Bhasker took to Twitter to support a talk show host/director who was accused of nepotism. In her post, Swara Bhasker asked people to acknowledge the fact that the host took the nepotism accusations with grace. She also claimed that he responded to the questions without taking any personal offence.

Moreover, he did not remove his comments on nepotism from the episode. Swara Bhasker also shared a clip of Kangana Ranaut's interview with the host, where she called him out for nepotism. Kangana Ranaut's team later responded to Swara Bhasker's post. Below is Team Kangana Ranaut's response to Swara Bhasker.

Swara while doing chaploosi pls don’t forget Kangana graced the show after many requests, she was the superstar and KJO was the paid host it is not for him to remove anything if channel wants it, and her voice needs no KJO to reach people 🙏 https://t.co/4mHO7lc1mv — Team Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) June 29, 2020

In the post, Team Kangana Ranaut called out Swara Bhaskar and stated that Kangana graced the show only after many requests. Moreover, Kangana Ranaut's team pointed out that Kangana was the superstar and the host was paid by the channel, so he had no control over what to add and remove from the show. Finally, Kangana Ranaut's team stated that the actor did not need the show to reach her massive fan following.

The debate on nepotism restarted after the tragic death of Sushant Singh Rajput. Sushant Singh took his own life for unknown reasons, however, many fans believed that he took such a drastic step due to the discrimination he faced in the Bollywood film industry. The police are even investigating his death and are looking in the accusations of nepotism and discrimination in Bollywood.

