Vidyut Jammwal's Net Worth Shows How He Made It Big In Bollywood Despite Being An Outsider

Vidyut Jammwal is an actor and martial artist who predominantly works in Hindi, Telugu and Tamil films. Ever since Vidyut made his debut with the film Force in 2011, the actor has come a long way. Here's a look at Vidyut Jammwal's net worth in 2020.

Vidyut Jammwal's net worth in 2020

As per a report of an online portal, Vidyut Jammwal's net worth in 2020 is Rs 7 crore ($1 Million). After dipping his toes in Bollywood, Vidyut made his debut with a Telegu film titled Shakti. However, he rose to fame with his role in Nishikant Kamat's directorial, Force, alongside John Abraham and Genelia Deshmukh.

Vidyut Jammwal is known for his breathtaking action sequences in films. His role as an antagonist in Force also bagged him several prestigious awards. After the debacle of Force, Vidyut Jammwal's net worth reportedly saw an upsurge after he starred in the flicks, Shakti and Oosaravelli.

In 2012, Jammwal made his Tamil cinema debut and appeared in two films, Billa 2 and Thuppakki. Both the films did super well with fans and were also critically acclaimed. The A.R. Murugadoss directorial, Thuppakki, also churned magnanimous numbers at the box office.

Also Read | Sumona Chakravarti's net worth on the rise from 'Bade Achhe Lagte Hain' to 'Kapil Sharma show'

Vidyut Jammwal's movies

Vidyut Jammwal was unstoppable as he then was roped in for Dilip Ghosh's venture, Commando. The film was a success and then Vidyut was also seen in the Tigmanshu Dhulia directorial, Bullett Raja. The success of Commando was such, that the makers released a sequel to the film titled Commando 2.

Not only this, the third installment of the action drama titled Commando 3 released in 2019, which received rave reviews from fans. Moreover, Vidyut Jammwal's net worth is apprehensive of his contribution to the television industry too. The actor has bagged more than five laurels in his stellar career.

Also Read | Kamya Panjabi's net worth proves she aces 'vamp roles' like nobody else; Read

On June 30, Vidyut Jammwal took to his social media handles and unveiled the first look poster of his upcoming outing, Khuda Haafiz, which will stream on Disney+Hotstar. The film stars Shivaleeka Oberoi alongside Jammwal. On sharing the poster, Vidyut wrote, "A TRUE LOVE STORY (Love will fight). Your belief and validation of your work comes from the unwavering and continuous love, support & belief of your fans and support. Deep gratitude to all."

Also Read | Govinda's net worth shows he truly has been the 'Hero No. 1' in Bollywood; Read details

Also Read | Suresh Gopi's net worth as the 'Kaaval' actor celebrates his 61st birthday today; Read

(Disclaimer: The above information is sourced from various websites/ media reports. The website does not guarantee a 100% accuracy of the figures)

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.