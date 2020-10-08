Bhagyashree Joins 'Thalaivi' Team In Hyderabad, Says 'happy To Begin Work Again'

Actress Bhagyashree, who is still remembered for her debut film Maine Pyar Kiya' recently jetted off to Hyderabad to join Kangana Ranaut in her upcoming film Thalaivi. The actress recently shared a picture on Instagram from the Ramoji Film City in Hyderabad while giving a glimpse of her character While captioning the post, the actress expressed her happiness of returning to the sets and resuming work after a long break. The actress also wrote that she is happy to bond again with her first love.

Bhagyashree resumes work after a long time

In the pictures, the actress can be seen wearing a silk saree while striking a pose in the film city and on the sets of the film. Several fans of the actress who seem to miss the acting of the actress on the big screen were quick enough to show their curiosity to see her back. One of the users wrote that all her fans are missing her on the screen and they are happy that she is doing her best. Another user wrote, “great look.” A third user chimed in and wrote, “beautiful as always,” while another echoed similar sentiments and wrote, “U looks lovely in this saree. WoUld like to see you on the big screen.”

Sometime back, speaking about her role, Bhagyashree said in a press statement that, “I play a key role in the film and my character brings about a turning point in Thalaivi’s life. Kangana and I have a lot of scenes together, and the entire team loved our on-screen chemistry. It was fun working with her because she is a fantastic artist, who puts a lot into her performances. It was great to get back to the set after a very long time.”

Apart from Bhagyasree, actress Kangana Ranaut who returned to the sets after a long break due to the unprecedented circumstances shared behind-the-scene pictures from her scene discussion with director AL Vijay. . In what seemed like a setting of a scene in the office of an administrator, the actor is dressed in a saree and has donned glasses as the filmmaker explained the scene to her. One can also see the crew setting up the props for the scene while wearing masks and face shields.

In the film, Kangana Ranaut plays the role of Thalaivi, late actor-turned-politician J Jayalalitha, who served as Tamil Nadu Chief Minister multiple times. The movie traces her journey from the glamour world to rise in the political field. Thalaivi was earlier slated for a release in June but has been pushed due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The release of the first look and teaser had sparked a huge buzz last year. The movie also stars Arvind Swami, Prakash Raj, Madhoo, Jisshu Sengupta, among others.

