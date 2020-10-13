Kangana Ranaut's 'Thalaivi' Choreographer Brindha Lauds Actor, Calls Her Wonderful Artist

On October 12, Kangana Ranaut's Thalaivi choreographer Brindha Gopal took to Twitter to express 'happiness' about working with the former in the film. Brindha Gopal tweeted, 'I love my work and am so happy to be back to work after seven months with the Thalaivi shoot and the one and only Kangana Ranaut.' More so, Brindha also went on to laud Kangana's acting charisma and called her a 'wonderful artist', a 'dancer' and a 'performer'. Adding to this, Gopal was all praises for the team of Thalaivi too. Brinda concluded by thanking AL Vijay, the director of the movie. 'Thank you AL Vijay sir,' she concluded.

Brindha Gopal lauds Kangana Ranaut

I love my work and am so happy to be back to work after 7 months with the Thalaivi shoot and the one and only Kangana Ranaut, a wonderful artist, dancer and performer..great team. Thank you AL Vijay sir @KanganaTeam pic.twitter.com/HgEEkMXRYX — Brindha Gopal (@BrindhaGopal1) October 12, 2020

As soon as her tweet was up, netizens expressed excitement about the film. 'We look forward to seeing your amazing work with Kangana,' read a user's tweet. Another fan wrote, 'Wow. Can't wait to see #KanganaRanaut steps in your choreography mam'. Many also wished the duo success and expressed that they can't wait to watch the movie.

On Sunday, Kangana Ranaut tweeted that she finished the latest schedule of the upcoming Jayalalithaa biopic, Thalaivi. Kangana wrote that after the coronavirus pandemic, many things might have changed; however, it couldn't deter her from being in front of the camera. Along with the tweet, the actor also shared some pictures from the shoot.

In one of the photos, Ranaut could be seen sitting at a desk, with a bunch of other people around. 'After corona, many things are different but between action and before cut nothing changes. Thank you team,' wrote Kangana.

With the blessings of Jaya Ma we completed one more schedule of Thalaivi- the revolutionary leader. After corona many things are different but between action and before cut nothing changes. Thank you team @vishinduri @ShaaileshRSingh #ALVijay pic.twitter.com/CghmfK0JQf — Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) October 11, 2020

After completing the schedule, Kangana headed back to her hometown Manali. As soon as she reached her home, Kangana Ranaut took to Twitter to share a video of the view from her room that gave a glimpse of the greenery and the hills. She recalled her shooting experience in Hyderabad and called the place 'beautifully pleasant'.

Hydrabad was beautifully pleasant, here back in Himalayas autumn is melting in to winters, when sun shines like this it creates an enchanting glow, slight cold blended with warmth of the morning sun makes one intoxicated ðŸ™‚ pic.twitter.com/fM7ucyh2g3 — Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) October 12, 2020

Thalaivi, a multi-lingual film, is being produced by Vishnu Vardhan and Shailesh R Singh and is penned by KV Vijayendra Prasad. Thalaivi also stars Arvind Swami, Prakash Raj, Jisshu Sengupta and Bhagyashree in prominent roles. The film was supposed to release in June 2020, however, it was pushed ahead due to the pandemic.

