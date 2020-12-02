Rangoli Chandel thanks sister Kangana for 'best birthday gift', says 'glad u got the hint'

Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut recently gifted her sister Rangoli Chandel an adorable pet dog on her birthday. The actress took to Instagram and shared a series of adorable pictures from the birthday morning. While thanking her sister for the birthday gift, Rangoli shared a post on Instagram and thanked her sister for finally understanding the hints and gifting her a dog.

Rangoli Chandel thanks Kangana Ranaut for the birthday gift

Rangoli shared a host of pictures while giving a glimpse of the cute little gift that she received from her sister. Apart from the dog, Rangoli also shared some pictures of the great moments that she spent with her sister Kangana. While captioning the pictures, Rangoli expressed her desire of always wanting a dog and how it was fulfilled by Kangana on her birthday. “Always wanted a puppy but from you, because all the beautiful things in my life have come through you !! I m glad finally u got the hints which m giving you for years now ...ha ha ha. Thank you for the best birthday gift.”

Read: Kangana Ranaut Files Caveat In Supreme Court After HC's Relief In Property Demolition Case

Read: Kangana Ranaut Welcomes 'addition To The Family' On Occasion Of Sister Rangoli's Birthday

Kangana Ranaut had a sweet birthday wish for Rangoli Chandel calling the latter her 'one and only.' The Tanu Weds Manu star wrote that her sister 'is always happy and giggly'. However, since 'essentially deep down she is a mom', she seemed to have gifted the pet to the 'birthday girl.' Sharing pictures along with the post, where the sister duo, dressed in a night suit, with balloons on the bed was seen playing with the latest member of the Ranaut family, in a cute basket. She revealed that 'another addition' to the family was named 'Gappu Chandel.'

Apart from this, Kangana even celebrated his nephew Prithvi Raj’s birthday in Udaipur where the entire Ranaut family had gathered to mark the wedding of Kangana’s brother Aksht. Kangana shared pictures of the birthday celebrations amid the wedding festivities where the little one was spotted cutting a cake while surrounded by his entire family.

Meanwhile, on the professional front, the actress is in Hyderabad where she is shooting for her upcoming project Thalaivi, the biopic on the late actor-turned-politician and former Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Jayalalitha. While the film was earlier set for release in June 2020, the pandemic has now pushed the release date. Kangana Ranaut had only one release this year. She had featured in Panga, which was directed by Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari. She has also begun prepping for two other projects. One is Tejas where she is playing the role of an Indian Air Force pilot, while in Dhaakad, she plays a hardcore action character.

Read: Kangana Ranaut In Legal Trouble For Deleted Tweet On Lady In Farmer Protests, Gets Notice

Read: Kangana Ranaut's Strong Statements On Farmer Protests Get Flak From Sargun, Himanshi, Ammy

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.