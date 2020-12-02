Kangana Ranaut welcomes 'addition to the family' on occasion of sister Rangoli's birthday

The Ranaut family recently were in celebratory spirits with Kangana Ranaut's brother Aksht getting married recently. And the family has not one, but two more reasons to cheer. As the actor's sister and manager Rangoli Chandel celebrated her birthday, they also welcomed a new member to the family, a pet dog.

Kangana Ranaut's family welcomes new member

Kangana Ranaut had a sweet birthday wish for Rangoli Chandel calling the latter her 'one and only.' The Tanu Weds Manu star wrote that her sister 'is always happy and giggly'. However, since 'essentially deep down she is a mom', she seemed to have gifted the pet to the 'birthday girl.'

Sharing pictures along with the post, where the sister duo, dressed in a night suit, with balloons on the bed were seen playing with the latest member of the Ranaut family, in a cute basket. She revealed that 'another addition' to the family was named 'Gappu Chandel.'

'Mom' Rangoli, as Kangana described her, has a son named Prithvi Raj as well. Kangana Ranaut often shared posts with the little one, who will also have a new companion at home. He had celebrated his third birthday two weeks ago.

Previously, the arrival of another member of the fmaily, Aksht's wife Ritu, was celebrated with fanfare by the family with lavish wedding celebrations in Udaipur. At that time, Kangana had called Rangoli the 'ghee' to her 'fire.'

Kangana Ranaut on the professional front

Kangana Ranaut had only one release this year. She had featured in Panga, that was directed by Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari.

She now has multiple projects in her kitty. The one for which she has already started shooting is Thalaivi, the biopic on late actor-turned politician and former Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Jayalalitha.

While the film was earlier set for release in June 2020, the pandemic has now pushed the release date. The actor recently shot for a schedule in Hyderabad.

She has also begun prepping for two other projects. One is Tejas where she is playing the role of an Indian Air Force pilot, while in Dhaakad, she plays a hardcore action character. In both the films, she will be required to perform action sequences, and has started training herself for it.

She also plans to do a film on Ayodhya dispute and formation of Ram Mandir.

