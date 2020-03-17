Kangana Ranaut Reunites With Nephew In Manali; Likely To Spend Birthday With Family

Kangana Ranaut landed in Manali, where her family mansion is and she met her nephew. Kangana Ranaut's sister Rangoli Chandel shared a beautiful picture on her Twitter with Kangana Ranaut kissing and hugging her nephew Prithvi Raj. The picture is completely adorable and received many positive comments from her followers.

In the picture, Kangana Ranaut is dressed in a traditional contrast dupatta and a beige kurta and salwar. She has safeguarded her hair in a pony. Kangana Ranaut is holding her nephew Prithvi Raj close and can be seen giving a puckered kiss on his lip. Prithvi also seems ecstatic to meet his aunt. The picture is clicked in front of the mansion, Kartik Nivas, that Kangana bought for her family in 2018. The aesthetic stone background is enormous and scenic.

Kangana Ranaut’s sister Rangoli Chandel shared the pictures on her Twitter. She wrote a caption that read, “Massi has just landed in Manali and Prithu is too thrilled to get some chocolates after all this Corona fellow isn’t all that bad because of Corona now our baby girl will be with us for her bday.” Rangoli Chandel was happy about her sister being with them, even though she landed in Manali as a safety precaution from coronavirus. She is also happy that Kangana Ranaut gets to spend her birthday on March 23, with her family.

Check out the adorable post shared by Kangana Ranaut’s sister Rangoli Chandel

Massi has just landed in Manali and Prithu is too thrilled to get some chocolates, after all this Corona fellow isn’t all that bad because of Corona now our baby girl will be with us for her b’day 🥰🥰🙏 pic.twitter.com/K0brJyUA5C — Rangoli Chandel (@Rangoli_A) March 17, 2020

Kangana Ranaut loves spending time with her nephew Prithvi

