As Kangana Ranaut Kisses Nephew, Fans Remind Her To "stay Safe" Amid Coronavirus Crisis

Kangana Ranaut recently went back to her home in Manali after the spread of the coronavirus pandemic. The actor's official account on Instagram shared pictures of Kangana kissing her nephew Prithvi. Fans were fast to respond and warn Kangana about coronavirus and its precautions.

Fans ask Kangana to stay safe

Kangana Ranaut's fans expressed their concern about her safety as well as of her nephew. One fan commented that she needs to wash her hands before touching anyone or anything. She said that safety is on priority than anything. Another fan commented and asked Kangana not to kiss her nephew during the times of COVID-19.

Many others asked Kangana to stay away. They asked her to keep away from kissing anyone. They also said that the two need to be safe.

While Kangana Ranaut's Instagram has shared these pictures, the same was shared by Kangana's sister Rangoli Chandel. She talked about how Kangana returned back home. She also said that the actor will now be able to stay with her family on her birthday.

The actor has been prepping up for her upcoming movie Thalaivi. The movie is a biopic on the life of J. Jayalalithaa, late politician and film actress. It is directed by A.L. Vijay. It also stars Arvind Swamy, Samuthirakani and Bhagyashree.

