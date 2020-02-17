The Debate
Kangana Ranaut Unveils Her First Look As An Air Force Pilot For Her Upcoming Film 'Tejas'

Bollywood News

Kangana Ranaut and the makers of the film Tejas finally revealed the first look of the film in an Instagram post shared by them. Read to know about the film.

Written By Gladwin Menezes | Mumbai | Updated On:
kangana ranaut

Kangana Ranaut is one of the few actors in the industry who have created a mark for herself with her film choices. The actor has starred in several experimental and female-led projects bringing about a wave of content-driven films in Bollywood. The actor impressed her fans with her spectacular performance in Queen and has since then been on a career-high.

Kangana Ranaut unveils her first look for 'Tejas'

Not too long ago, the actor had revealed that she will be playing a pivotal role in a film based on the Indian Air Force. The film was later revealed to be titled as Tejas and the makers and Kangana have unveiled the first look of her character in the film. The film sheds light on how the Indian Air Force became the first of the country's defence to induct women into combat roles.

The film has taken major inspiration from the landmark decision, according to an entertainment portal. In the photograph which was shared, Kangana looks composed and stylish as she walks forth in her IAF uniform. The signature fighter plane stands still in the background providing a tough vibe. According to an interview, Kangana mentioned that the film speaks of the sacrifices made by the brave women in the armed forces.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Kangana Ranaut (@team_kangana_ranaut) on

  • Source: Kangana Ranaut Instagram 

Kangana further added that she felt honoured to play a role in the film and to portray one such pilot who puts the country above her own self. The actor mentioned that she wishes to instil a sense of pride and patriotism among the youth through the film. The makers of the film have said that Tejas as a film is based on integrity, courage and honour. They added that the script is made in such a way that it will probably make audiences have an adrenaline rush, which our soldiers experience daily. The film is written and will be directed by Sarvesh Mewara.

Published:
COMMENT
VIRAT KOHLI'S FUNNY MOMENT