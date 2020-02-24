Kangana Ranaut Receives Praise From Director AL Vijay For 'Thalaivi'

Today, on the occasion of 72nd birth anniversary of the late Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu J Jayalalithaa, the makers of the upcoming biopic Thalaivi have released a new look of the leading actor Kangana Ranaut. While fans are loving Kangana Ranaut’s look, on the other hand, netizens are trolling the actor by saying she will not do a great job. Director, AL Vijay, recently gave an interview where he addressed the issue.

In a recent interview with a leading news portal, AL Vijay was asked about Kangana Ranaut’s role in the film, and also how several people are wondering if she would be able to pull off the role perfectly. AL Vijay said that it was too early to reply to this. He revealed that no actor is better than Kangana to play the character of J Jayalalithaa.

He also went on to say that Kangana has gained about 10 kgs for the film Thalaivi. He also revealed that Kangana Ranaut can ace any role given to her, be it emotional scenes or Bharatanatyam steps.

AL Vijay also said, “Kangana is not someone who can be described by one adjective. She is a director’s delight.” AL Vijay also revealed that he has never seen such a dedicated actor like Kangana, he went on to call her “Lady Amir Khan.” He also requested the audience to watch the film with an open mind and see J Jayalalithaa in Kangana Ranaut.

Kangana Ranaut's new look for the film manages has her look a lot like the late Tamil Nadu Chief Minister J Jayalalithaa. In the picture, Kangana Ranaut is seen wearing a white sheer saree with a black and red satin border. Kangana Ranaut opted for minimal makeup, ear studs, and a big red bindi. Check out the picture here.

Image courtesy: Kangana Ranaut Team Instagram

