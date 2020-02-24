Kangana Ranaut's 'Thalaivi' Ropes In Poorna To Play Jayalalithaa's Close Aide VK Sasikala

The hype for Kangana Ranaut's upcoming movie Thailaivi is growing day by day. The movie is based on the life of the former chief minister of Tamil Nadu J Jayalalithaa. Now reports claim that Shamna Kasim aka Poorna will join the cast of Thailaivi.

Poorna roped in for Thalaivi

Shamna Kasim announced the news on her Twitter account. She expressed her delight to be a part of Thalaivi. She also added that it is a wonderful opportunity to be associated with the biopic and work alongside Kangana Ranaut.

Delighted to announce that I am now officially part of Thalaivi Movie, directed by @DirectorALVijay Sir. It's truly a wonderful opportunity to be associated with the biopic of the Iron Lady J Jayalalitha ma'am and to work alongside #KanganaRenaut, @thearvindswami, @prakashraaj pic.twitter.com/pRtvk3k8ga — Poorna (@shamna_kasim) February 22, 2020

According to a report in a leading news portal, Shamna will be essaying the role of VK Sasikala. Sasikala was a close friend and aide to Jayalalithaa. The report also claims that actor Priya Mani was initially selected to play the role. In an interview given to a daily, Director AL Vijay had shared that due to some date issues, Priya Mani could not join the cast.

Vijay revealed how his next immediate choice was Poorna. Calling her a phenomenal performer, he revealed that they realised that she was perfect for the role after a makeup test.

Actor Madhoo will also be seen in a crucial part of the movie. She will be play the role VN Janaki, wife of Jayalalithaa's mentor MGR, who will be played by Arvind Swamy. Thalaivi will be releasing on June 26, 2020. It will be released in Tamil, Telugu and Hindi.

Source: Shamna Kasim Instagram

