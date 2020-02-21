Here's All The Times When Kangana Ranaut Was The "Queen" Of Fashion And Style; See Pics

Kangana Ranaut is one of the most followed actors of Bollywood. She is liked across the nation for her outspoken attitude, her vivid dressing sense, and her remarkable acting skills. The actor's dressing sense is classy and elegant at the same time. Have a look at instances when she looked extremely classy and well-dressed.

Queen-like looks of Kangana Ranaut

1. Kangana Ranaut can be seen pulling off this classy saree look here. She is wearing a golden saree with white floral print. The actor can be seen wearing a rose pink coloured blouse with it. Her neckpiece stands out in the entire outfit as it has an evident sky blue stone in it. Her hair has been neatly done in the pictures posted. She can be seen wearing a bright red colour lipstick in these pictures.

2. Kangana Ranaut can be seen wearing a heavy blue lehenga in the picture put up. The blouse of the lehenga has only one shoulder and has work at the back. The skirt is full of stonework. Heavy stone earrings have been added to the look which matches the work on the skirt. Her eye makeup has been aptly done while her hair has been left open with a puff.

3. Kangana Ranaut can be seen looking extremely classy and well dressed in this picture. She is wearing a golden saree which has a Kanchipuram style border. The saree is simple while the sleeveless blouse has heavy work done over it. The element that stands out in the outfit is the heavy belt and the complimenting hand gloves. Her hair has been rolled into a pixie cut in the picture.

4. Kangana Ranaut can be seen pulling off a simple red dress with grace here. She is wearing a red dress with an attached tie and full sleeves. Her hair has been left open with a side partition. She can be seen wearing matching red lipstick with the dress.

Read | Kangana Ranaut Drops The Latest Promo For Panga As Fans Anticipate The Film

Read | Kangana Ranaut Slams Saif Ali Khan's 'No India Before British' Remark; Raises Mahabharat

5. Kangana Ranaut can be seen wearing a princess type gown here. She is wearing a white gown that has a long tail. The dress is full of heavy embroidery work. She can also be seen wearing matching stone earrings with the dress. Her hair has been left open with a portion tied up.

Image Courtesy: Kangana Ranaut Instagram

Read | Kangana Ranaut Reveals Her Pick For The 'Panga King' Of The Indian Cricket Team

Read | Kangana Ranaut Spills The Beans On Marriage Plans, Says 'it Seems Like A Trap'

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.