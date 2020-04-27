Kangana Ranaut's 'Thalaivi' Suffers A MASSIVE Loss Of ₹5 Crores?

Many upcoming films and their release dates are being pushed to a further date or have been put on hold due to the Coronavirus outbreak. Among the many films is Kangana Ranaut's Thalaivi, the makers have agreed to push the release date of the movie to another date. But seems like that is just not the only problem in this case.

Unused sets leading to huge loss

As per reports, there are two elaborate sets in Chennai and Hyderabad. And these two have been lying unused for over six weeks and it has been leading to losses. It is also reported that the makers are afraid that if the lockdown continues till June, the sets might get destroyed due to the rains.

In a recent interview with a leading news portal, producer Shailesh R Singh, revealed that they need to wrap up shooting before the monsoons. He also said that because they have an outdoor set-up so, therefore, the sets will get ruined due to the rains. He also revealed that rebuilding the entire set will be very expensive. As per reports, the producer also revealed that almost 40 percent is yet left to be shot. They have also recreated Mount Road at AVM Studio in Chennai as they had planned to shoot a few scenes there.

It is also reported that the producers, who are still bearing the sets maintenance costs and the studio rent, have so far suffered a loss of ₹ 5 crore due to the coronavirus lockdown. Although Shailesh R. Singh does not want to put a number to the losses, he said that the health of his team is his priority.

He also revealed that they have paid the studios for the month of March but did not shoot even for a day in Hyderabad. He also said that he has no idea when the lockdown will end but if they even get a 10-day window, they will wrap up shooting for the outdoor portions. The film was earlier expected to hit the silver screens on June 30, 2020.

