Shiv Sena Stoops To New Low Against Kangana; Follows Raut's Vulgar Cuss With Saamna Abuse

In the latest development in the war of words between Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut and Bollywood actor Kangana Ranaut, the ruling party has stooped to a new low. Shiv Sena in its mouthpiece Saamana once again targeted Kangana Ranaut and called her an "outsider" and "mental woman".

While trying to rake the insider versus outsider discrimination, the article read, “Mumbai is like now Pakistan Occupied Kashmir (referring to Kangana's remark), which is an insult of all the Marathi people and 106 Martyred soldiers who sacrificed for Mumbai. This will not be tolerated if an outsider actress, who achieved everything from Mumbai, insults and speak wrong about Mumbai. This act must be condemned in the state legislature."

"The “Mental Woman” who insulted Mumbai and the police, does not have the right to live in Maharashtra, and this statement is already given by the Home Minister Anil Deshmukh without any hesitation. This has to be accepted," the article read reiterating that Kangana shouldn't be allowed in Mumbai.

"Opposition party needs to express the confidence in Anil Deshmukh, the Mumbai Commissioner of Police and the entire police force during the (Monsoon) session. Those who are calling Mumbai Police a Mafia, should be investigated. One should stop insulting our force." it added while calling upon the opposition parties to support the Maharashtra government's decision to restrict Kangana's entry in Mumbai, once again evoking sentiment for the state to justify a crusade by a key member of the ruling party against a private individual.

READ | 'Sanjay Raut Must Apologise For Such Language Against Kangana Ranaut,' States Dia Mirza

READ | Sonu Nigam Irked By Sanjay Raut's Cuss Word For Kangana, Calls It 'blatant Misogyny'

Kangana vs Shiv Sena

Sanjay Raut threatened Kangana not to return to Mumbai after the actor slammed the Mumbai police over its lackadaisical investigation in the Sushant Singh Rajput case. Kangana had said she would not accept protection from Mumbai Police but will prefer security from the Centre or Himachal Pradesh Police after she made explosive allegations on the alleged Bollywood-drug cartel links. Then, in arguably the most deplorable turn, Sanjay Raut used a shocking derogatory word against Kangana which was condemned by many across the political spectrum, Bollywood fraternity, as well as by netizens.

Home Minister Anil Deshmukh said Kangana has no right to live in Mumbai after her comments on Mumbai Police. Responding to Deshmukh's statement, Kangana that they had ‘promoted from PoK to Taliban’ in a day.

Besides Sanjay Raut, Shiv Sena MLA Pratap Sarnaik also threatened Kangana that if she comes to Mumbai in the future and anything happens to her then Shiv Sena will not be responsible. He even threatened to slap sedition charges on Kangana.

Kangana had dared the Shiv Sena leader and those from the Maharashtra government criticising her, to stop her as she announced she will be returning to Mumbai on September 9. The Himachal Pradesh CM Jairam Thakur has assured security to Kangana as her family has requested for it.