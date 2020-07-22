Kangana Ranaut’s Team Shares An Old Interview Of Sushant Singh Rajput’s Views On Outsiders

Kangana Ranaut's team has now taken to Twitter to share late Sushant Singh Rajput's old interview wherein he could be seen breaking his silence on the outsiders' plight in the industry. Sushant could be seen revealing in the interview about the 'hushed discussion' surrounding an outsider's success. The Queen actor's team compared the similarity between Sushant's statement to that of Kangana.

Sushant Singh Rajput had revealed on outsiders

Talking about the Dil Bechara actor's interview, he had revealed to a daily that when an actor is successful in the industry being an outsider, he or she is discussed in a very hushed manner. The late actor had added that instead when an insider makes it big, it gets 'multiplied by ten'. The Chhichhore actor had also mentioned in the interview that the credibility of an outsider is 'divided by ten' if he fails to achieve success. Here is the tweet in which Kangana's team shared an old interview snippet of Sushant along with their caption for it.

The interview of Sushant which was shared by Kangana's team also had him reveal that now he has created his own markers of success. He had revealed that when he was young and fairly new in the industry, he was looking for success and that validation. He had concluded the interview by saying that now he does not look for success so it does not 'hurt' him.

Kangana Ranaut's team explained Sushant Singh Rajput's interview

Kangana's team shared the interview of the late actor and stated how he reveals the discrimination faced by the outsiders in the industry. They further revealed that this is what Kangana has been trying to put forth under the public glare. The actor's team revealed that it was not after the industry 'banned' the Kedarnath actor that he went on to give up. They stressed on the fact that the late actor was dejected after his success was silenced by the tool of a 'powerful PR'.

Recently Kangana had unabashedly named top industry personalities in her sensational interview with Republic TV Editor-in-Chief Arnab Goswami on Saturday claiming that they were responsible for causing mental distress to late MS Dhoni actor. The Judgemental Hai Kya actor had also cited personal experiences with nepotism and attempted to substantiate how Sushant had been a target of the Bollywood mafia and its followers. Since then many have been standing in support of the Manikarnika actor.

