Kangana Ranaut To Shraddha Kapoor, Bollywood Celebrities Say That 'social Media Is Good'

Kangana Ranaut who was last seen in Jugdementall Hai Kya is busy prepping up for her upcoming biopic of political stalwart Jayalalithaa. The actor at a promotional event in Delhi opened up about her anger and even shared that she secretly has a social media account but she does not stalk people. She further added that she usually spends 7-8 hours on social media if she is not working.

Social media has become a very important part of everyone's life. Celebrities have started using social media a lot frequently and even movie promotions and even song and teaser launches are taking place on their official social media handles. Be it movie release dates or BTS scenes celebrities share it all on their social media accounts.

Bollywood Celebrities say that 'social media is good':

Some Bollywood celebrities even came forward and said that social media is affecting their lives in a very positive way. Shraddha Kapoor also recently shared her view on social media and its impact on her life. In the interview, Shraddha said that regarding social media, she is aware people think it is aF negative space, but she has seen more good come out of it. She said that social media is the voice of the people and there are no filters there. Shraddha further added that everyone has an equal chance of being heard and she feels that it is great. Finally, she ended by saying that if one can reach millions of people through social media and raise awareness on issues that concern humanity on a large scale, then it is fantastic.

In an interview with a leading news portal, Amitabh Bachchan also shared his opinion on social media saying that social media is the modern generation atomic bomb as users can easily voice their opinions and have the capability to give a perspective to any move be it political or otherwise.

