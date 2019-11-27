Kangana Ranaut: 'Digitisation Is The Future And We Have To Be Prepared For It'

Kangana Ranaut while speaking at the ‘Republic Summit 2019’ talked about the emergence of OTT platforms to stream entertainment content and showed her willingness to be associated with them. Ranaut also emphasised on the fact that digitisation is the future. She also highlighted how the superstitious upheavals have been affecting Indian society in a big manner. Narrating an anecdote, she asked the people to refrain from being engaged in things like this.

Kangana Ranaut on the emergence of OTT platforms

Talking about the growing popularity of OTT platforms like Netflix, Kangana said, “Look, every century has had its heroes. Opera, theater, ballet, Bharat Natyam dominated the 16th century. Then came the books, then movies and then proper cinema. Of course, digitisation of the world is the future and not accepting the fact can be viewed as very backward thinking. It is right there; it is in your face. Obviously, the theater business is not going to last, it has a lot of loopholes. We have to mould ourselves. Digitisation is the future and we have to be prepared for it. Also, I am sure I would go forward and dive into whatever the future is because the entertainment industry will not cease to exist whether it is on digital or on the big screen”.

Kangana on superstitions

Speaking about superstitions, Kangana said, “I think this is something to think about... they say that people who are educated have a different mindset, they change. But I think spiritual evolution is extremely necessary to change the attitude. A few days ago, my sister showed me a very disturbing video where people in Himachal painted an old woman's face black, humiliated her, thrashed her and called her a witch. That video went viral.”

She compared the incident in Himachal to the accusations of performing black magic she had to face in a metro city like Mumbai. "I remember, back in 2016, the film industry had claimed that I have done black magic on everyone. So, I think there is no difference between a small town and a city. It is the same thing here. People tend to judge women — be it for wearing short clothes or for being ambitious. They are judged to have dignity, to want freedom. There are people everywhere to make their lives difficult,” she added.

